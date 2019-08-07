Lunch & Learn For Breast Cancer Survivors And Their Loved Ones 

Forgeon.org

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center (Forge) and the UAB Integrative Medicine Clinic recently partnered to host a free Lunch & Learn to discuss the importance, benefits, and practical ways to implement self-care techniques for healthcare professionals, breast cancer survivors, and co-survivors.

Caroline McClain, Director of Forge, said, “We are delighted to host this important Lunch & Learn series as part of our ongoing commitment to offering resources, extension services, and continuing education that will ultimately improve the well-being and quality of life of our breast cancer survivors.”

Forge’s Healthcare Professional Lunch & Learns are designed to specifically address the needs of healthcare professionals who serve the breast cancer community as well as anyone who has ever been diagnosed with breast cancer and their loved ones.

The free event educated participants on elements of self-care, while providing safe and easy techniques that clinicians and survivors can implement into their daily lives. Guest Speaker, community activist and organizer T. Marie King introduced guests to the topic of self-care, sharing practical advice and tips for making time to incorporate a practice into everyday, noting, “If I’m not managing my emotions, stress, and tension, then I’m not going to be of help to others.”

In addition to the discussion, participants also had the opportunity to try experiential opportunities offered by individuals from UAB’s Integrative Medicine Clinic. All were encouraged to join in low-impact, yoga therapy with Keeley Michael who expertly demonstrated modified poses that healthcare professionals can perform at their desk and breast cancer survivors at all stages of recovery can adapt to their practice.

Elizabeth Vander Kamp, Artist in Residence for UAB’s Institute for Arts in Medicine, a partner of UAB’s Integrative Medicine Clinic, complemented the physical element by sharing the art of the Zentangle, an easy to learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. As participants tried their hand at making, Vander Kamp encouraged everyone to remember that with Zentangle “Anything is possible one stroke at a time.”

