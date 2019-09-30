BPL Hosts 2nd Real Mentors Talk at Springville Road Library Mon.

Times staff report

The Birmingham Public Library will host its second Real MENtors Talk “Real Men, Real Issues” panel discussion Monday, September 30th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Springville Road Regional Branch Library.

Real MENtors Talk is a new male mentoring program launched this fall that targets youth who attend afterschool programs at BPL locations across the city.

The panel discussion will focus on issues in District 1, such as how to reduce black-on-black crime, education and the impact that the lack of fathers in the home has on black families. The BPL hosted a similar panel discussion September 16 at the Five Points West Regional Library.

Panelists include Richard Cade, founder of The Man Project in Birmingham; Clinton Woods, Birmingham City Councilman, District 1; Sherman Collins, former District 1 Birmingham City School board member and a candidate for District 1; Chris Cummings, a resident of District 1 and an employment specialist with Independent Advantage of Alabama; and Birmingham Municipal Judge Charles “Chuck” Price II.

Jefferson County Commissioner, Lashunda Scales will also give greetings and encouraging remarks.

The next Real MENtors Talk program will be Thursday, October 3 at 10 a.m. at the West End Branch Library. For more information, call West End Library at 205-226-4089.

