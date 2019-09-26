Home Local Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies ‘Sistah Strut’ 5K Sept. 28

Brenda's Brown Bosom Buddies 'Sistah Strut' 5K Sept. 28

Birmingham Times
The annual Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies “Sistah Strut” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Legion Field. (FILE)
Special to the Times

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies will host its annual “Sistah Strut” 5K walk/run on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Legion Field, from 7-11 a.m. Cynthia Woodfin-Kellum will be the event’s ambassador of hope.

“We like to say ‘sistahs’ are not defined by race or even gender, but by spirit, attitude and intent,” said Brenda Phillips-Hong, who founded Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies. “And our intent for this walk/run is to celebrate breast cancer survivors and to raise awareness and money to promote breast cancer screening and early detection.”

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting people with breast cancer, as well as providing education and promoting early detection of breast cancer in minority, low-income and underserved communities. Among other things, the organization works with local healthcare providers to cover mammogram costs for uninsured, low-income women and men, and it offers free transportation to treatment for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sistah-strut-2019-tickets-59155551848 or at the Boutwell Auditorium box office. Other packages and sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Ms. Hong at 205-356-3892 for more information.

