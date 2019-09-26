Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies ‘Sistah Strut’ 5K Sept. 28

Special to the Times

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies will host its annual “Sistah Strut” 5K walk/run on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Legion Field, from 7-11 a.m. Cynthia Woodfin-Kellum will be the event’s ambassador of hope.

“We like to say ‘sistahs’ are not defined by race or even gender, but by spirit, attitude and intent,” said Brenda Phillips-Hong, who founded Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies. “And our intent for this walk/run is to celebrate breast cancer survivors and to raise awareness and money to promote breast cancer screening and early detection.”

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting people with breast cancer, as well as providing education and promoting early detection of breast cancer in minority, low-income and underserved communities. Among other things, the organization works with local healthcare providers to cover mammogram costs for uninsured, low-income women and men, and it offers free transportation to treatment for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sistah-strut-2019-tickets-59155551848 or at the Boutwell Auditorium box office. Other packages and sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Ms. Hong at 205-356-3892 for more information.

