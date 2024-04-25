PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**LEGENDS NIGHT WITH HEATH GREEN, SUE WESTCOTT & ADAM GUTHRIE! at the Nick.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT at The Nick.

**DRAKE WHITE – THE BRIDGE TOUR at Iron City.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**AL1CE, BLOOD MOON RIOT and OCTOBER NOIR at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO SOUTHERN SOUL featuring RYAN KEYZ at Perfect Note.

**MONEY MAN- PURPLE HEART TOUR at Iron City.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West

**THE MURDER OF JANE CROW, MILLENIAL JONES, THE BOLEE III and TONY PERDUE at The Nick.

**LETTERS FROM BEV at Perfect Note.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

*EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH Every Fourth Sunday at The Nick.

**MALICE JACKSON, EVA LAVANTE and SALEM RATZ at The Nick.

**ERRA: CURE NORTH AMERICA at Iron City.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with DANI at the Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**ENVISION RADIO – THE ENTREPRENEUR’S EDGE hosted by Jerry Mitchell. For more, jamblack06@gmail.com. www.envision-radio.com.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY – SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**Birmingham Songwriters Round with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

**LEONID & FRIENDS at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**PORTICO, SOCIAL CREATURES and TWO FIVE COLLECTIVE at The Nick.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

*WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7-10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**MAYORS’ PRAYER BREAKFAST, 6:30 a.m. at The Harbert Center. Keynote Speaker is James Spann.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**FUSION INVITE NIGHT at the Nick.

**PALACE at Iron City.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE with DOMINIQUE at Perfect Note.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**MICHAEL JACKSON TRIBUTE with SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

…HISTORY IN MOTORSPORTS WITH MICHAEL JORDAN AND TYLER REDDICK

**TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY GEICO 500 – TYLER REDDICK was the winner of the GEICO 500 on Sunday. The GEICO 500 weekend was a new piece of ‘History in the Making’ as Michael Jordan, former NBA basketball player, former baseball player for the Barons (co-owner of 23XI motorsports racing team) was present when his 23XI Racing team driver TYLER REDDICK took the Talladega finish. MJ celebrated on pit lane, and took Reddick’s son in his arms smiling ear to ear. Reddick celebrated climbing the grandstand fence, pumping his fist to the crowd. This was the first time MJ was at the track when his team won a race. Reddick led 13 laps in his 45 Toyota Camry. Finishing second in the GEICO 500 was BRAD KESELOWSKI. ARMY GENERAL DANIEL R. HOKANSON was Grand Marshal and NASCAR Hall of Famer MARK MARTIN was the honorary starter. Hokanson gave the command to start the engines as Mark Martin waved the green flag as the GEICO 500 kicked off. JAKE FINCH was the Winner at the ARCA Menards series. JESSE LOVE won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday in a double overtime finish in the Ag-Pro 300. BUBBA WALLACE car #23 was out of the race after being involved with one of the wrecks. A major announcement with Bubba Wallace being one of the champions for SPACE4ALL was announced and launched recently for a new national space STEM awareness campaign. U.S. Department of Education and four nonprofit space organizations including Women in Aerospace, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Club for the Future and Space Foundation are partnering to spotlight the benefits of space and STEM career opportunities. A Black woman DR. SIAN PROCTOR, an Inspiration4 mission pilot and first Black woman to pilot a space craft are a part of this major campaign.

**CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA INDY GRAND PRIX – The Indy Grand Prix races are this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the well-known and loved Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Fans will celebrate the 14th year that promises to be one of the most unforgettable experiences for the entire family. FRIDAY includes: Gear Up Your Career with high school field trips, drivers autograph session, Indy Series Practice, Post-Practice Press Conference, Indy 5K Racing for Children’s Dinner and Free Military Friday. SATURDAY is NTT Indy Series Practice, NTT Indy Series Qualifier, and Post-Qualifying Press Conference. SUNDAY is NTT Indy Series Final Practice, NTT Series RACE and Post-Race Press Conference. RILEY GREEN, country music star, is this year’s Grand Marshal. This event is aiming to raise awareness and support the work done at Children’s of Alabama. The event also aims to make a difference in the lives of children and families in the community as well as a thrilling motorsport event. Last year it raised over $350,000 for Children’s of Alabama. This event showcases the pinnacle of open wheel racing with drivers from around the world at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.

AROUND TOWN AND IN TOWN…

** ANNUAL CHILDREN’S MARCH REENACTMENT: INSPIRED BY THE PAST. VISION FOR OUR FUTURE, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 16th Street Baptist Church and Kelly Ingram Park. This is for all high school and college students. Celebrate the Children’s Crusade known as the Children’s March. Commemoration Program is 10:30 a.m. to Noon at 16th Street Baptist Church. March Reenactment and Rally is Noon – 1:30 p.m. at Kelly Ingram Park. Students must be in high school or college to attend. Students in Grades 6-8 may be considered. For more, sbriggs@bcri.org. For field trip transportation grants call 205-835-0431 or bcri_information@nps.gov.

**MAY 4 – BIRMINGHAM FOLK FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Avondale Park is a FREE family-friendly day of music, art and community with live performances featuring bluegrass, gospel, blues, Americana, West African drumming and dance, mariachi, hip-hop, Sacred Harp, brass band and more. There will be food, arts and crafts, vendors, and other activities for the whole family. Line-UP: Ramsay High School Band. Main Stage performances include PREMIER DE AMERICA, SAHI ON KO DJONY, THE BYRD FAMILY, EARL ”GUITAR” WILLIAMS, THE YELLOW DANDIES, THE UNDERWOOD SPIRITUALS and EARLY JAMES. YOU ARE INVITED!! For more: birminghamfolkfest.org.

**MAY 4 – PRE MOTHER’S DAY DINNER SHOW ON THE PATIO featuring JILLIAN GRAY AND BAND, 8 p.m. at Cabo Coastal Grill, 100 Frankfurt Circle, Suite A 35211. For more: 205-862-4723

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

** ENTREPRENEURS & INNOVATORS CONFERENCE is June 20 and 21st at the Tuxedo Ballroom in the Ensley Entertainment District. Registration is $159 before April 19 and $170 afterward until June 18th. The Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce is the host. To register, and for more, go to www.AlBlackCC.org, OR info@ALBlackCC.org.

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE, meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Dayhike at Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve, Springville, Alabama. DETAILS: This is a new nature preserve located along a beautiful, tree-canopied section of St. Clair County Highway 9 within the city limits of Springville in north St. Clair County; is hilly, forested terrain and aquatic riparian habitat in and near Big Canoe Creek. Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve consists of 422 acres of pristine meandering creek, lush forest, one-of-a-kind species, wildlife, stunning flora and trails of all kinds to be traveled. Trails traverse this Alabama Forever Wild property in Springville, perfect for hiking, horseback riding, bird watching and mountain biking, paddling and a variety of other outdoor activities. Experience the Preserve’s biodiversity – from mountain laurel and native azalea to beech, red and sugar maple trees. Find hornbeams, black walnut, catalpa, butternut and bigleaf magnolia trees and perhaps, stands of river cane. The northern border provides abundant creek side scenery and wildlife habitat. High points afford including beautiful, rural Canoe Creek valley and the opposing ridges of Pine and Blount mountains. The hike will be relatively easy. Hike on the Slab Creek and Fallen Oak Trails with a distance about 3.7 miles. Admission to the park is free. Bring your picnic lunch and beverage with you. Carefully supervised, well-behaved children age 7 and over welcome. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the Applebee’s in Trussville. Depart at 10 a.m. For more contact: Dan Frederick, email southeasternoutings@gail.com or telephone 205-631-4680.

**SUNDAY WALK, Meet 1:45 p.m. with Southeastern Outings Sunday Afternoon Mountain Laurel Walk, Dunnavant Valley Greenway Walking Trail (DVGWT). DETAILS: The trail winds along a bubbling stream, Yellow Leaf Creek, overhung with majestic American beech, oak, and hickory trees. The stream expands to 15-feet wide before the end of the trail. Two options – Option A is a short moderate hike off trail to view a pretty waterfall, return to the main and hike to the far end of the trail and back to the start. Option B involves easy hiking on the main trail from start to end and return on the trail. There are footbridges over the streams, a steep patch over a ridge, and walking on the trail is easy. Bring your water. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 up, able to walk four miles without complaining are welcome to participate. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the small DVGWT trail head parking lot on the edge of Yellow Leaf Creek on the edge of the soccer fields on AL Highway 41. Depart at 2 p.m. For more contact: Dan Frederick, 205-631-4680.

FOR GARDEN LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS….

**MAY 7 – ROSE’ IN THE ROSES, 5:30 – p.m. in the Dunn Formal Rose Gardens.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. A one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

COMING SOON…

**OCTOBER 3rd – “AN EVENING OF ICONS with THE COMMODORES, THE POINTER SISTERS & THE SPINNERS” at Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

