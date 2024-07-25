PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**TRASHY ANNIE at The Nick.

**OPEN MIC THURSDAY with EUNICE ELLIOTT at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**REAL FUNNY BHM COMEDY OPEN MIC, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**HYDRATE THE CITY with Birmingham Water Works, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at

Rickwood Caverns State Park. Learn how to infuse your own water and enjoy fresh fruit-infused water.

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**JACK THE ELBOW, THE HIGH FIDELICS, MORBID ORCHID and TIME BEING at The Nick.

**EVAN HONER – NOWHERE FAST TOUR with LEON MAJCEN at Saturn.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**EVAN HONER – NOWHERE FAST TOUR at Saturn.

**EVERY FRIDAY, R&B at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, SW.

SATURDAY…

**BESSEMER FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m., at 100 14th Street Highway 150.

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**THE MAXINES, WITCHSTATIC and ORDINARY JOYS at The Nick.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**HOT IN HERE: 2000s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**EVERY 4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**IMMORTAL SYNN & SHADOWS OF THE WIND at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BAND STAND at The Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORY SLAM: TEMPTATION,7:30 p.m. at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Co. 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

**FRANKENHOOKER, 7:30 p.m. at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at

Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**REAL FUNNY BHM COMEDY OPEN MIC, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**GOOD LOOKS with HAYSOP at Saturn.

**SAM MORROW at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**SACRAMENTUM with VIMUR and ECTOVOID at Saturn.

**BREED at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**WILD NOTHING with PEEL DREAM MAGAZINE at Saturn.

NEWS TO USE…

**MAGIC CITY CLASSIC IS IN THE AIR! Interested in being in the MAGIC CITY CLASSIC PARADE? REGISTER BY: SEPTEMBER 1st to secure Early Bird Pricing.

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**FILM -MAXXXINE – TODAY, starring Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki and Moses Sumney.

**FILM -LONGLEGS, TODAY through SUNDAY, starring Maika Monroe, Nicholas Cage and Blair Underwood.

**FILM – LA CHIMERA, starring Josh O’Connor, Carol Duarte and Alba Rohrwacher.

**FILM – PURPLE RAIN (40th ANNIVERSARY), FRIDAY through SUNDAY, starring Prince, Apollonia Kotero and Morris Day.

**SUMMER SCRAMBLE KICKOFF, FRIDAY, 7 p.m.

**PURPLE BALL (FREE), SATURDAY, 6:30 p.m.

**26TH ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL, OPENING NIGHT FILM is ‘Exhibiting Forgiveness’, August 23, 7 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre. CLOSING NIGHT FILM is ‘Missing From Fire Trail Road’, August 25, 6 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**TODAY – WHAT ABOUT NATIVE BEES? With DANA HAZEN. Learn about the vital role that bees play.

**AUGUST 1 – SUMMER LAWN CARE & TURF ALTERNATIVES with JACOB TURNER. Learn how to care for your lawn and explore turf alternatives.

**AUGUST 6 – BENEFICIAL INSECTS VS GARDEN PESTS with BETHANY O’REAR. Learn effective pest managements’ strategies.

**SEPTEMBER 6-7 – FALL PLANT SALE with hundreds of plants.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NEXT FRIDAY – ART ON THE ROCKS RETURNS with Art, music and good food, 7-11 p.m. The Birmingham Museum of Art is celebrating the return of Art on the Rocks with an evening of performances with headliner RIC WILSON, a Chicago based artist of hip-hop, funk and soul music. There will be DJs artist demos, pop-up performances, specialty cocktails and so much more. RIC WILSON will bring his party-ready hip-hop with an intelligent twist. His funk/disco-infused take on rap stimulates the mind and body with robust percussion, vocal arrangements and instrumentation.

AROUND TOWN…

**TASTY TUESDAYS – ALUMNI S2N JULY LINEUP at Platinum of Birmingham on

TODAY – Jess Lanier and TUESDAY – McAdory.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH…

**WORSHIP SERVICE every Sunday.

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. Join the one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

AT ALYS STEPHENS CENTER… THIS FALL SEASON…

**SEPTEMBER 21 – CAT POWER SINGS DYLAN

**OCTOBER 6 – DRU HILL

**OCTOBER 17 – SAMARA JOY

**OCTOBER 20 – ENCATO

COMING SOON…

**SEPTEMBER 13 – ZOO GALA SAFARI SOIREE – A black-tie event that is a Safari Soiree for an unforgettable evening filled with elegance, entertainment, exceptional cuisine and majestic animals. SAVE THE DATE!

**SEPTEMBER 28 – MAXWELL: THE SERENADE TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 5 – THE REUNION TOUR 2024 with KIRK FRANKLIN, YOLANDA ADAMS, FRED HAMMOND, MARVIN SAPP & THE CLARK SISTERS with special guest KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 13 – 85 SOUTH: BIG BUSINESS COMEDY TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

