Getting the Correct Type of Pool Cover Can Help Save Lives

As we continue our series on water safety in pools and/or lakes, we want to address water level protection in pools this week. This topic is worthy of our attention as were the others. So, let’s dive right in.

Pool and spa safety covers are always a good choice, but it is recommended you choose ones that meet the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International voluntary standard FI 346-91. This is a standard for pool safety covers which was developed to reduce the risk of drowning of children under five years of age. It is also important that covers are used and maintained properly, such as promptly removing any rainwater that has collected and not allowing children to play on it regardless of the weight allowance.

Power-operated pool covers are the most convenient. They allow for one-handed operation as frequently as needed – daily or seasonal use. Also, depending on our location and lifestyle, semi-automatic and manual covers can work very well.

The lightweight manual or semi-automatic covers are designed for daily use but remember they must be replaced after the swimming session and require diligent commitment by the pool owners.

Pool safety nets are another option. “Net” type pool covers work well for long-term cover, still allowing the pool to be serviced without complete removal of the net. Nets are easiest to remove and replace when more than one adult can help. These must also be replaced after every swimming session and require diligent commitment from the pool owners.

As a pool owner, one needs to consider winter safety covers. They are designed purely for the off-season. These covers are made of mesh or vinyl and require tools and some adult strength for installation. It’s important to choose a customized cover that fits the contours of your pool. Remember to check routinely for wear and tear. Also keep in mind that vinyl covers require constant pumping to prevent the pooling of rain or snow melting on top of the cover.

Lastly, another option is solar pool covers. It is essential, as a pool owner, you be aware that while solar or floating pool covers are good for retaining heat and minimizing evaporation, they are not safety devices. In fact, they are a serious entrapment hazard! If solar covers are used, they should be removed completely before swimming or using the spa.

As a pool owner it is essential that you Keep an Eye on Safety regarding all aspects of your pool. Remember, one can never be too safe.

