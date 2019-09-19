Jeffco Board of Ed Appoints First Black Interim Superintendent

Times staff report

The Jefferson County Board of Education has appointed Dr. Walter Gonsoulin as interim superintendent. Gonsoulin becomes the first African American to hold the position.

Gonsoulin is currently the deputy superintendent of School and Community Support and will fill the top position beginning September 26.

Gonsoulin’s appointment comes after current Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey was announced as President of Coastal Alabama Community College.

The Board said in a statement that it believes Gonsoulin will provide “the leadership, skills, knowledge, and commitment to successfully guide our school district as interim superintendent.”

Gonsoulin joined the Jefferson County school system in 2017 after serving as superintendent of Fairfield City Schools, a job he took in 2012 following a stint as an assistant superintendent in Starkville, Mississippi.

According to a press release, the Board has 180 days to name a new permanent superintendent.

This post will be updated.

ABC3340 contributed to this post

