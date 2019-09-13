Miles College off to hot start; plus HBCU football previews for Sept. 14

Miles College off to hot start; plus HBCU football previews for Sept....

By Donald Hunt

For the Birmingham Times

As expected, Miles College is off to a great start. The Golden Bears had steady play at quarterback and a terrific ground attack to help them defeat Fort Valley State University, 38-17, on the road. Miles quarterback Daniel Smith completed 14-of-22 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith hooked up with wide receiver Leonard Tyree for a 23-yard touchdown pass. He also hit wide receiver Domini McNealey with a 15-yard TD pass. The Golden Bears leading receiver was Montaviou Tinch with four catches for 35 yards.

The passing game was supported by a magnificent ground attack from running backs De’Rell Freeman and Donte Edwards. Freeman led the team in rushing with 114 yards on 19 attempts. Edwards compiled 111 yards on 13 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Defensively, the Golden Bears got a brilliant performance from linebacker Austin Stephens who had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Miles College will face Morehouse College in the Prince Hall Americanism Football Classic at Sloan Alumni Stadium in Fairfield, AL on Saturday, Sept. 14. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State University (ASU) defeated rival Tuskegee University, 38-31, in the Labor Day Classic before 27, 838 fans at ASU Stadium. The Hornets’ star quarterback KHA’Darris Davis completed 20-of-30 passes for a career-high 347 yards with four touchdowns.

Davis threw three TD passes to wide receiver Michael Jefferson who had five receptions for 174 yards. Jefferson was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

Alabama State will host nationally-ranked Kennesaw State at ASU Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14. The kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical dropped a 52-34 decision to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in SWAC competition. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs did receive some impressive efforts from quarterback Aqeel Glass and running back Jordan Bentley. Glass had a big day connecting on 30-of-43 passes for 352 yards with two touchdowns while Bentley had 18 carries for 108 yards and two TDs.

Alabama A&M will visit the University of North Alabama in a non-conference game on Saturday, Sept. 14. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m.

SWAC Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 14

Jackson State at Tennessee State 6 p.m. Memphis, Tenn.

Nicholls State at Prairie View A&M 6 p.m. Prairie View, TX

Kennesaw State at Alabama State 5 p.m. Montgomery, AL

Alcorn State at McNeese State 6 p.m. Lake Charles, La.

Alabama A&M at the University of North Alabama 6 p.m. Florence, AL

Langston at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6 p.m. Pine Bluff, AR

Edward Waters at Southern 6 p.m. Baton Rouge, La.

SIAC Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 14

Clark Atlanta at Allen University 5 p.m. Columbia, SC

Lane at Texas College 2 p.m. Tyler, TX

Tuskegee at Kentucky State 4 p.m. Frankfort, KY

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Savannah State 6 p.m. Savannah, Ga.

Central State at Southwest Baptist University 6 p.m. Bolivar, MO

Albany State at Mississippi College 7 p.m. Clinton, MS

Johnson C. Smith at Benedict 7 p.m. Columbia, SC

Morehouse at Miles College 6 p.m. Fairfield, AL

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

