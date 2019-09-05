Word on the Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham residents, What are you looking forward to this fall?

Katie Coit: “Cool weather, Mississippi State football games and wearing fall fashions . . . I went to Mississippi State University so I love the football team and can’t wait for the season to start and I love being able to wear plaid in the fall because I’m kind of obsessed with plaid.”

Nick Purvis: “Football games and tailgating, rock climbing and watching the leaves turn. It’s pretty to see the leaves turn to orange and red and other fall colors . . . I’m just overall looking forward to cooler weather so I can do more things outside.”

Melanie Robertson: “Spending time at home reading some books. I did decide I’m going to re-read ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People’ by Stephen Covey . . . so I’m going to start reading that this fall and just focusing on my next career move and doing things to advance my career.”

April Jones: “Going outside without sweating my butt off but I also enjoy reading articles and taking course work at school just to advance my personal and professional life . . . I’ll be going to the University of Alabama to get my Ph.D. . . . I’m looking forward to just learning and growing.”

