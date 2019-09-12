Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham area residents, What is your morning routine?

Eryka Perry: “I do an hour of silence by meditating. I say affirmations and sometimes I write out new affirmations and make intentions for my day or my week… I do a little bit of visualization, practicing the day I want to have ahead of me. I read at least five minutes every day and get a nice little workout in. If I’m going to the gym, I do a quick warm-up exercise and move on; and if I’m not going to the gym, I try to work out for about 30 minutes and then go on about my day.”

Victoria Godwin: “I get up at about 4:30 and go workout at the gym by 5. I try to exercise for about 30 minutes to an hour just to get my blood pumping and my energy up and it really helps me to have a good day. After the gym, I come back home and shower and get ready for work.”

Peyton Lang: “I do like 20 minutes of quiet time where I might read a devotional or meditate or just write out some things, whatever I feel. After that, I’ll put on my makeup, get dressed and I grab a coffee and get in my car and go wherever I’m going for the day.”

Tamara Sansbury: “I let my dogs out and sit and watch them as they play around . . . While I do that, I might scroll on my phone and check social media or I get articles sent to my phone so I might read some articles before I take my dogs back inside. I make myself an iced coffee and drink it while I’m in the shower because I think it’s more efficient.”

