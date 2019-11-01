HBCU Weekend: Alabama A&M looks to build on Classic victory

By Donald Hunt

If you watched the78th annual Magic City Classic, then you saw why Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical standout Jordan Bentley is a big time running back. Bentley had a huge game leading A&M to a 43-41 win over Alabama State in three overtimes to capture the annual rivalry game.

He had a key six-yard touchdown catch and made the game winning two-point conversion for the Bulldogs. He put on a show, rushing for 196 yards on 39 carries scoring three touchdowns on the ground and one through the air.

Bentley also had 203 all-purpose yards to earn Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week as well as the STATS Football Championship Subdivision National Player of the Week in one of the biggest games of the season.

Bentley, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior, is the second leading rusher in the SWAC. He has 177 carries for 859 yards and 12 touchdowns. Bentley averages 4.9 yards a carry. He’s on pace to go over 1,000 yards.

Bentley has provided the Bulldogs with a strong running game and could be a major player down the stretch. The Bulldogs have a great quarterback with Aqeel Glass who can really throw the football. The combination of Bentley and Glass is certainly one to watch.

Alabama A&M will visit Southern University on Saturday, Nov. 2. The kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

In other action in the SWAC, Alabama State will look to rebound from a tough loss to longtime rival Alabama A&M. ASU will travel to Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Nov. 2. The kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

Offensively, ASU has some magnificent players with running back Ezra Gray and wide receiver Michael Jefferson. Gray and Jefferson definitely had their moments in the Magic City Classic. Gray had 23 carries for 104 yards. Jefferson had six receptions for 95 yards and two TDs.

On defense freshman linebacker Colton Adams was quite impressive as one of the Hornets’ top playmakers. Adams had 13 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He was named the SWAC Newcomer of the Week for his performance.

In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Central State edged Miles College, 15-13, on the road. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak by the Golden Bears.

Miles College will host Kentucky State on Saturday, Nov. 2. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

SWAC Schedule

Saturday, November 2

Alabama A&M at Southern 4 p.m. Baton Rouge, La.

Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State 1 p.m. Itta Bena, Miss.

Texas Southern at Grambling State 2 p.m. Grambling, La.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Jackson State 6 p.m. Jackson, Miss.

SIAC Schedule

Friday, Nov. 1

Tuskegee University at Edward Waters 6 p.m. Jacksonville, Fla.

Saturday, November 2

Clark Atlanta at Benedict 2 p.m. Columbia, S.C.

Central State at Lane 2 p.m. Jackson, TN

Morehouse at Albany State 2 p.m. Albany, Ga.

Kentucky State at Miles College 2 p.m. Fairfield, AL

Fort Valley State at Savannah State 5 p.m. Savannah, Ga.

