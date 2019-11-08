HBCU Weekend: Miles vs. Tuskegee for the SIAC West title

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

Miles College will have an opportunity to play for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Western Division championship on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m when it visits Tuskegee University. Both teams have just one loss in the conference.

Miles College is coming off a 17-0 victory over Kentucky State. The Golden Bears had some great performances on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Daniel Smith completed 9-of-18 passes for 122 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Running backs Donte Edwards and Justin Ruiz provided the Golden Bears with a solid ground attack. Edwards had 13 carries for 82 yards while Ruiz had 14 for 70.

Defensively, linebacker Jaylun Thomas put together a terrific effort recording 14 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. In addition to Thomas, linebackers Austin Stephens and Ozzie Williams Jr. had nine and seven tackles respectively.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State picked up an impressive 27-0 victory over Mississippi Valley State on the road. ASU quarterback KHA’Darris Davis completed 20-of-27 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown. Davis connected with wide receivers Jahod Booker and Tyrek Allen. Booker had five catches for 91 yards and one TD as the Hornets’ leading receiver. Allen caught five passes for 54 yards. Running back Ezra Gray was the team’s leading rusher with 70 yards on seven carries.

On defense, ASU received strong play from linebackers Devon Booker and Colton Adams and defensive back Naytron Culpepper who all had seven tackles each.

Alabama State posted its first shutout since 2012. ASU will visit Texas Southern on Saturday, Nov. 9. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Southern nipped Alabama A&M 35-31 in an exciting conference matchup. Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass continues to show why he’s the top passer in the SWAC completing 29-of-37 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns. Overall, he has been sensational this season. Glass has thrown 2,654 yards and 25 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

Alabama A&M will host Jackson State on Saturday, Nov. 9. The kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

SWAC Schedule

Saturday, November 9

Jackson State at Alabama A&M 1 p.m. Huntsville, AL

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M 2 p.m. Prairie View, Texas

Alabama State at Texas Southern 2 p.m. Houston, Texas

Alcorn State at Grambling State 2 p.m. Grambling, La.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Southern 4 p.m. Baton Rouge, La.

SIAC Schedule

Saturday, November 9

Miles College at Tuskegee 1 p.m. Tuskegee, AL

Kentucky State at Central State 1 p.m. Wilberforce, Ohio

Benedict at Lane 2 p.m. Jackson, TN

Fort Valley State at Albany State 2 p.m. Columbus, Ga.

Savannah State at Edward Waters 3 p.m. Jacksonville, Fla.

Clark Atlanta at Morehouse 3 p.m. Atlanta, Ga.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

