Word on the Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham area residents, What’s the best gift you’ve given or received?

Tyra Robinson: “The best gift I’ve ever received was my engagement ring from my fiancé. He proposed to me about two years ago and we’re not married yet but we will be getting married next year… he’s an amazing guy and he hid the ring from me before he proposed and it was right under my nose the whole time, he hid it in one of our cabinets and I never thought to look there.

Anissa Latham: “The best gift I’ve ever received was a car from my grandmother, it was paid for so I appreciated that because I was a broke college student at the time. I got the car in 2014, it was a 2009 Toyota Corolla and it had like 43,000 miles on it and it was my grandma’s car and she wasn’t doing anything with it so it was really good because it got me to a lot of different places.

Daisy Homolka: “My favorite gifts to give with my friends back and forth each Christmas are chocolates and socks and I love getting that because you always need a new pair of socks and . . . and I love chocolate. We used to always do it, but we haven’t done it in a couple of years but it is something that we started when we were kids and . . . I’m going to try and organize it this year and see if I can get my friends on board.

Tamiko Lake: “I have a friend that is ex-military, Army, and he is a veteran and so as a gift, instead of doing a traditional Christmas gift . . . I ordered military Christmas wrapping paper and a cycling outfit because he rides [and I ordered] a lot of [military wear] and it said ‘Thank you for your service, Merry Christmas’… it wasn’t expensive but it was something that he is passionate about. He was in the service for 22 years and I gave the gift to him last year and he loved it.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

