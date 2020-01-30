World Games 2021 Officials Reveal Countdown Clock

Markstein.co

The World Games 2021 Birmingham, in partnership with the International World Games Association (IWGA), hosted an event last week at Legion Field to unveil the organization’s newest countdown clock, which will be located on the Highland Avenue bridge on the northbound Elton B. Stephens Expressway.

The event took place on the field of the venue, with a program featuring IWGA CEO Joachim Gossow, IWGA President José Perurena López, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham City Council President William Parker, Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight, Chairman of the Board Jonathan Porter and CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee Nick Sellers. The reveal was shown using a livestream which viewers watched from Legion Field’s video board.

“We strongly believe that our sports, our atmosphere and our fan experience will be unlike anything that The Games or Birmingham will have ever seen before – it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime, can’t miss event,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee. “It’s our hope that over the next 600 days, you won’t be able to go anywhere without seeing, hearing or feeling The World Games 2021 energy and excitement in the air.”

“Birmingham advertises with the slogan ‘The World is Coming.’ And I can assure you that the world is looking forward to coming to Birmingham,” said Joachim Gossow, IWGA CEO. “I am certain that when everyone sets off for home after The Games, they will be feeling invigorated and overwhelmed by the action and the hospitality they experienced during The World Games 2021 in Birmingham.”

The World Games 2021 Birmingham will take place July 15-25, 2021, and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact for the city.

For more information visit theworldgames2021.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

