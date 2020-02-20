Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What is something taught by your parents/guardians that you never forgot?

Kaitlyn Preston: “Winners never quit and quitters never win. My dad taught me that and the first time he said it to me was when I wanted to quit a sport . . . I didn’t get it then but any time I felt like I wanted to quit or threatened to quit something, he would always [say] that and eventually it just stuck.

Jordyn Lee: “Not to steal. I know it’s something I’m sure everyone’s parents taught them but one time, I stole some M&Ms as a little kid and my mom took me to jail. I didn’t actually go to jail, but she made it seem like I was about to so that was kind of traumatic as a kid. I’ve never stolen anything again nor will I ever try to.”

Tylan Hallmark: “I was raised by my grandparents and they taught me that if you hoard all of your money . . . you will forget to enjoy life. You can always make more money, but you can’t buy more life so actually enjoy yourself and your life.”

Heather Lawrence: “My mother taught me to treat myself like I am needed when other people don’t think I am because if you don’t treat yourself like you’re going somewhere, and are important, then you’re never going to find something good about yourself.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

