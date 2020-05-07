World Police and Fire Games Coming to Birmingham 2025

By Pat Byington

bhamnow.com

The 2025 World Police and Fire Games is coming to Birmingham.

The decision which was announced Wednesday brings two major global sporting events in the next five years: The World Games 2022 and the 2025 World Police and Fire Games

The Police and Fire games will take place between June 27 to July 6 in 2025. More than 10,000 first responders will compete in 1,600 medal events.

The full lineup of sports will be announced in the future but is expected to include more than 55 disciplines. The games range from more traditional offerings to unique competitions. Here is a list of sport/games to expect:

Cycling

Golf

Softball

Angling

Ultimate Firefighter

Toughest Competitor Alive

CrossFit

Stair Climb

Dragon Boat

Events will be hosted at more than 35 venues across the city and will be free and open for all spectators.

“Birmingham is thrilled to open its doors to the 2025 World Police and Fire Games,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “We’re a city that thrives on the spirit of competition. When our world begins to return to a place of normalcy post-quarantine, it’s events like the World Police and Fire Games that will offer the camaraderie and celebration our residents are currently craving. It will be an incredible way to keep Birmingham’s momentum rolling following The World Games in 2022.”

Founded in 1987 as a biennial international sporting event, the World Police and Fire Games celebrates the service and dedication of first responders across the globe, and unites them to participate in a wide range of fierce-but-friendly athletic competitions equally built on competitiveness and comradery.

“The World Police and Fire Games is expected to have an economic impact of $75 million on the Birmingham region and will showcase our home to over 150,000 people between athletes, supporters and spectators,” added Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons.

The 2025 World Police and Fire Games will further establish Birmingham as a premier sports event destination, building on the success of the city’s large-scale sporting events such as the 2017 National Senior Games and The World Games 2022.

“With The World Games 2022 and the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, Birmingham will host two of the top international amateur sports events in a four-year period, further establishing our area as an international sports destination,” John Oros, Jr., president and CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, said.

Stay tuned to Bham Now for World Games 2022 and now 2025 World Police and Fire Games news.



