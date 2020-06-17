Inciting to riot charge dropped against Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson

By Erica Wright

The Birmingham Times



Charges against Birmingham comedian Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson for inciting to riot were dismissed on Wednesday.

Johnson was charged with inciting to riot last week, with the city alleging that he played a part in turning a peaceful protest at Kelly Ingram Park into civil unrest across downtown Sunday night, May 31.

The Class A misdemeanor warrant was issued June 1 and Johnson turned himself in on June 9. He paid a $500 bond and was released.

Johnson, along with his attorney, Emory Anthony appeared in Birmingham Municipal Court Wednesday where the city of Birmingham dismissed the charges against Johnson.

“We believe these charges should never have been brought against Mr. Johnson, he never incited to riot but we want to be thankful at the same time for the charges being dropped and we didn’t have to go through any situation of having a trial,” Anthony said.

Johnson said he is moving on.

“I’ve been in the community for decades here, I’ve probably spoke at every high school and middle school here, so we’re going to do more of that,” he said. “This part is over and it’s going to be positivity times 10 moving forward.”

Johnson said the moment is bigger than who he is.

“We should really be proud today, it’s a truth movement going on, thank you for everybody who loves the truth . . . this isn’t about me, this is about y’all and change is on the way.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

