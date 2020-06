WVTM 13

A Birmingham police spokesperson said an arrest has been made in connection with an alleged threat made Monday over the phone toward Mayor Randall Woodfin.

According to the city, 49-year-old Brian Vest was arrested at a home in Warrior on Wednesday and charged with making terroristic threats.

Vest is in the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond.

More details are expected to be released soon.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp