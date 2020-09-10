People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

TODAY…

**NETWORK AFTER WORK, TODAY, 2-4 p.m.

**COMEDIAN DARREN FLEET at the Star Dome Comedy Club.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Get all the latest news!

FRIDAY…

**COMEDIAN HENRY CHO at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MOVIE NIGHT: Check out some old, but good flicks/movies and show on a sheet in the backyard for the young and young at heart. Fun in the outdoors…any day!

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar

**COMEDIAN HENRY CHO at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire. Weeding the pretty flowers in the beds, cutting the grass, cleaning the grill or just sitting outside if the weather permits.Things are changing soon.

SUNDAY…

**BLACK CREATIVES MATTER FASHION SHOW AND VENDORS EXPOSITION, 2- 6 p.m. at Euphoria Lounge. FREE!

**FAMILY TIME AND GOOD FOOD. Grilling in the backyard, movies in the backyard, and small family parties in the backyard.

**COMEDIAN HENRY CHO at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**AWAKENING LIVE WITH ALVIN GARRETT Online

MONDAY…

**KARAOKE WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

TUESDAY…

**READ A GOOD BOOK…There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around …or you can get an e-book. Check out ‘Black Girl Unlimited: The Remarkable Story of a Teenage Wizard’ and ‘This Book is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake UP, Take Action and do the Work.’

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICES – Join Greater Birmingham Ministries (GBM) and the Alabama Episcopal Church every Wednesday at Noon for Noonday Prayer at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEATHER WATCHING FOR THE WEEK AND WEEKEND. Looking for the weekend and thinking of what to do that depends on good weather outdoors. Getting out of the house even if going nowhere…. Take a walk if the weather is good.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN DC YOUNG FLY at the Star Dome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN DC YOUNG FLY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**OPERA BIRMINGHAM OPERA SHOTS…

Join Opera Birmingham (3601 Sixth Avenue South) on Sunday, at 5 p.m. for the kickoff of 2020-21 season as Opera Shots goes mobile. Admission is free. Bring your own refreshments. Lawn chair and coolers are welcome. For the health of our patrons, staff and performers, masks are required at the event, and social distancing will be in effect. Opera Shots is the annual series of casual pop-up concerts throughout the community, held in unexpected places and designed to break down the stereotypes of opera. Opera Shots concerts feature members of the Opera Birmingham Chorus and surprise guest artists presenting an open-mic-style concert of the greatest hits of opera and musical theater. This Sunday’s Opera Shots will be a “soft launch” for our mobile Opera Shots series and will feature guest artists from the University of Alabama Opera Theatre, Grace Hall Richardson, soprano; Laura Pritchard, mezzo-soprano; and Evan Fleming, baritone. Selections will include “Seguidilla” from Carmen, “Ballad of Queen Mab” from Romeo et Juliette, “Barcarolle” from Les Contes d’Hoffmann, “Come Home to Me” (solo with guitar), “Can’t Help Lovin’ That Man of Mine” from Showboat, “La ci darem la Mano” from Don Giovanni, and “Je suis Titania” from Mignon. For future Opera Shots this season, we’ll be taking it to the streets! Opera Shots will continue monthly throughout the fall, as we pop up at unexpected locations all across the Birmingham Metro area. Stay tuned for dates and locations.

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

**SIP, SNACK, SHOP & STROLL, Friday, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Saturday, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. in NORTH AVONDALE at 4023 First Avenue North across from Rally’s. Face masks required. An outdoor event so bring your lawn chairs.

**COVID-19 TESTING SITES…Here is an update on the testing sites in Birmingham…

TODAY…*MORGAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. For an appointment, call (205) 975-2819.

…ONGOING – *LEGION FIELD: MONDAY – FRIDAY 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL 205-92-COVID (205-922-6843) …*UAB Downtown Testing Site: TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL (205) 975-1881 (2117 University Blvd South, Birmingham, AL 35205) …*Cahaba Medical Care, West End Clinic: TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL (205) 679-6325 or visit cahabamedicalcare.com (1308 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Birmingham). www.gofundme.com/f/monumentalbhm.”

FOR OUTDOORS’ LOVERS…

…AT BOTANICAL GARDENS…AROUND THE GARDENS: STREAMS AND WATERFALLS…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS!

**GET OUTSIDE ACTIVITY BOXES for ages 5-10. Designed to help children connect with nature. Learn more and purchase.

**LUNCH AND LEARN SERIES –Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

**FALL PLANT SALE 2020, Saturday, 8 a.m. – Noon. Get more information at the website – bbgardens.org

**FALL BUTTERFLY GARDENING Virtual Class, Wednesday.

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES for Bruno Vegetable Garden and Greenhouse Assistant. Email volunteer@bbgardens.org.

FOR PRAYER SERVICES…

**INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICES – Join Greater Birmingham Ministries (GBM) every Wednesday at Noon for Interfaith Prayer Service. People of faith and goodwill are invited to join GBM and the Alabama Episcopal Church for Noonday Prayer at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham. Clergy are invited to wear clericals. Masks and social distancing will be observed. For more, go to, www.gbm.org.

FOR LOVERS OF ART

AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

**WHEN THEY SEE US, WHAT DO THEY SEE?: PERSPECTIVES ON BLACK ART, through September 24, at The Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, in Tuscaloosa. RODERICK VINES is artist of Let Me Explain. This exhibition is born out of cognition research that, in part, examines white people’s perceptions and responses to Black art. Curated by BARBARA-SHAE JACKSON, Doctoral Student in Cognitive Psychology. (205) 345-3038 for more.

**SOUTH ARTS EMERGING LEADERS OF COLOR PROGRAM – With the goal of fostering representative leadership, diversity, and equity in the arts, South Arts’ new Emerging Leaders of Color Development Professional Development Program has created a professional development opportunity for arts and culture professionals to establish networks that support their careers. Focused on the southeastern United States, this program aims to engage diverse emerging leaders and build a cohort of cultural torchbearers who are committed to the advancement of arts. Selected individuals will participate in a 3-day, 2-night executive-level professional development and team-building workshop at no cost to themselves. The deadline for application is September 15, 2020. Learn more at www.southarts.org/programs-conferences/emerging-leaders-color.

FOR GIRLS…

**IMPORTANCE OF SAVINGS (Part 2), 4 p.m., OCTOBER 1. GirlSpring is hosting a Next Step Seminar – Set Yourself Up for Success for girls in Grades 8-12. This FREE online workshop will teach students how to manage money, start saving, use credit wisely and avoid identity theft and fraud. Great for students in middle and high school; who are learning how to budget an allowance or getting an income from their first job. Parents are welcome to attend too. Part 3 – November 5, IDENTITY THEFT and Part 4 – December 3, MANAGING YOUR MONEY. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/banking-for-students-presented-by-regions-tickets-118376668803.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**NEW MICHAEL’S STEAK AND SEAFOOD RESTAURANT – Michael’s Steak and Seafood opened recently (during this time) with limited space. Sign up as an email subscriber to be in the know about wine dinners, bourbon tastings, pop-up concerts and much more. Check it out. *LUNCH/CARRY OUT/CURBSIDE PICKUP – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., M-F (Place order online at www.michaelssteakandseafood.com. Call (205) 871-9525 upon arrival.) *SUNDAY BRUNCH – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Reservations ONLY! *ROOF TOP DINING – Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, 6- 9 p.m. Reservations ONLY! For more: www.michaelssteakandseafood.com.

FOR TRAVELERS OF ALL KINDS…

**VIRTUAL TRIPS – Travel online – A virtual trip can be a great way to explore destinations you might consider for a future vacation, or it may be a chance to see remarkable sights around the world that you wouldn’t get to experience otherwise.

**BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDEN VIRTUAL TOUR – Explore the Japanese Gardens at www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRC3m1AsMig&feature=youtu.be. For more, go to www.bbgardens.org.

FOR LOVERS OF MUSEUMS…

**VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…Vulcan Park and Museum has joined Museums for All, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. This program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting Vulcan Park and Museum at no charge, for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country including McWane Science Center, Imagination Place Children’s Museum, Huntsville Botanical Gardens and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing 48 states. For more information of participating museums visit museumsforall.org.

**McWANE SCIENCE CENTER CELEBRATES 22ND BIRTHDAY … ITTY BITTY MAGIC CITY REOPENED. Preschoolers are welcome. Bring Masks to explore the McWane Center. For more, mcwane.org/welcomeback.

THINGS TO DO…

…VACATIONS WITH BOOKS AND VIRTUAL TRIPS…. When you need to get away from ‘whatever’, the best way is with a good book. Well, maybe the next thing to being there in person. Many families are eager to get out of the house and hit the road for a summer trip. Make your summer travel plans safe and successful.



FOR BOOK LOVERS…

Here are a couple of books to read, after washing your hands, before the news reports, during your down time or just to keep boredom away (with so much going on). These books are SEPTEMBER READS…for students and for you… (Kindle Editions are great right now.)

**BOOK: BLACK GIRL UNLIMITED: THE REMARKABLE STORY OF A TEENAGE WIZARD – This book is written by ECHO BROWN. Heavily autobiographical and infused with magical realism, Black Girl Unlimited fearlessly explores the intersections of poverty, sexual violence, depression, racism, and sexism. Echo Brown is a wizard from the East Side, where apartments are small and parents suffer addictions to the white rocks. Yet there is magic . . . everywhere. New portals begin to open when Echo transfers to the rich school on the West Side, and an insightful teacher becomes a pivotal mentor. Each day, Echo travels between two worlds, leaving her brothers, her friends, and a piece of herself behind on the East Side. There are dangers to leaving behind the place that made you. Echo soon realizes there is pain flowing through everyone around her, and a black veil of depression threatens to undo everything she’s worked for.



**BOOK: THIS BOOK IS ANTI-RACIST: 20 LESSONS ON HOW TO WAKE UP, TAKE ACTION, AND DO THE WORK– Author TIFFANY JEWELL, an anti-bias, anti-racist educator and activist, builds solidarity beginning with the language she chooses – using gender neutral words to honor everyone who reads the book. Illustrator AURELIA DURAND brings the stories and characters to life with kaleidoscopic vibrancy. Who are you? What is racism? Where does it come from? Why does it exist? What can you do to disrupt it? Learn about social identities, the history of racism and resistance against it, and how you can use your anti-racist lens and voice to move the world toward equity and liberation. “In a racist society, it’s not enough to be non-racist – we must be ANTI-RACIST.” – Angela Davis

Gain a deeper understanding of your anti-racist self as you progress through 20 chapters that spark introspection, reveal the origins of racism that we are still experiencing, and give you the courage and power to undo it. Each chapter builds on the previous one as you learn more about yourself and racial oppression. 20 activities get you thinking and help you grow with the knowledge. All you need is a pen and paper. Find hope in stories of strength, love, joy, and revolution that are part of our history, too, with such figures as the former slave Toussaint Louverture, who led a rebellion against white planters that eventually led to Haiti’s independence, and Yuri Kochiyama, who, after spending time in an internment camp for Japanese Americans during WWII, dedicated her life to supporting political prisoners and advocating reparations for those wrongfully interned. Learn language and phrases to interrupt and disrupt racism. So, when you hear a microaggression or racial slur, you’ll know how to act next time. This book is written for EVERYONE who lives in this racialized society – including the young person who doesn’t know how to speak up to the racist adults in their life, the kid who has lost themself at times trying to fit into the dominant culture, the children who have been harmed (physically and emotionally) because no one stood up for them or they couldn’t stand up for themselves, and also for their families, teachers, and administrators.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…



**TODAY … COMEDIAN DARREN FLEET…Darren Fleet is an internet sensation and stand-up comedian, who has a following of over a million followers. Darren’s natural stage presence and storytelling will have you entertained from start to finish, Darren’s motto is “yeah I said it and I ain’t taking it back cause I meant it”. Darren has performed in over 50 cities and has worked with some of the funniest comics in the business today from Mike Epps, Ricky Smiley, Corey Holcomb, Deon Cole, Mo’Nique, and more. Follow Darren on Instagram @lovedarrenfleet.

**FRIDAY AND SATURDAY…COMEDIAN HENRY CHO …Henry Cho is an American stand-up comedian. His work can be heard nationwide several times weekly on XM Radio’s Channel 151, Laugh USA, Sirius Radio’s Blue Collar Radio Channel 103, and Pandora Radio’s PG Comedy Radio Channel.

**MONDAY…COMEDIAN KARAOKE NIGHT WITH RICKEY SMILEY…

**NEXT THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN DC YOUNG FLY!

**COMING SOON – KOUNTRY WAYNE… DON”T MISS HIM!!

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…AT SIDEWALKFEST…

**TENET – Tenet is directed by CHRISTOPHER NOLAN. Armed with one word, Tenet and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Screenings Thursdays through Sundays. Times 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Join others at the Cinema with safety in mind. For more and to register, https://www.sidewalkfest.com/event/tenet/

COMING SOON…

**SEPTEMBER 17 – SOUTHERN EXPOSURE FILM PREMIERE Online

**SEPTEMBER 24 – SISTAH STRUT at Legion Field

**SEPTEMBER 24 – THIS IS ALABAMA’S TOP NURSES

**OCTOBER 9-11 – BARBER VINTAGE FESTIVAL at Barber Motorsports Park.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

