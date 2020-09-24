People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

TODAY…

**SISTAH STRUT at Legion Field

**NETWORK AFTER WORK

**COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Get all the latest news!

FRIDAY…

**COMEDIAN KOUNTRY WAYNE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MOVIE NIGHT: Check out some old, but good flicks/movies and show on a sheet in the backyard for the young and young at heart. Fun in the outdoors…any day!

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar

**COMEDIAN KOUNTRY WAYNE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire. Weeding the pretty flowers in the beds, cutting the grass, cleaning the grill or just sitting outside if the weather permits. Things are changing soon.

SUNDAY…

**FAMILY TIME AND GOOD FOOD. Grilling in the backyard, movies in the backyard, and small family parties in the backyard.

**COMEDIAN KOUNTRY WAYNE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**READ A GOOD BOOK…There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around …or you can get an e-book. Check out ‘IN MY OWN WORDS and ‘SISTERS IN LAW: HOW SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR AND RUTH BADER GINSBURG WENT TO THE SUPREME COURT AND CHANGED THE WORLD by Linda Hirshman.’

TUESDAY…

**KARAOKE WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICES – Join Greater Birmingham Ministries (GBM) and the Alabama Episcopal Church every Wednesday at Noon for Noonday Prayer at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEATHER WATCHING FOR THE WEEK AND WEEKEND. Looking for the weekend and thinking of what to do that depends on good weather outdoors. Getting out of the house even if going nowhere…. Take a walk if the weather is good.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN LONGHEAD AND FRIENDS…at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN EARTHQUAKE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

**MICHAEL JORDAN PURCHASES NASCAR TEAM WITH BUBBA WALLACE AS DRIVER – NBA legend Michael Jordan announced the purchase of a NASCAR Cup Series Charter with Bubba Wallace as the driver when the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season begins. Jordan, who is the current owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, will be the majority owner of a NASCAR Cup Series team while Denny Hamlin is a minority owner of the single-car team. (Taken from Black Enterprise and yahoo.com)

FOR YOUTH…

**GREATER BIRMINGHAM MINISTRIES – Join the Get Out the Vote Team for Adults and Young people leading to the November 2020 Election. Have meaningful conversations with our community and build relationships that will lead to more people working and understanding their voting options. Register to join team by calling (205) 623-5858.

*Reaching Young People – Young people 14-23 years old can work on reaching out to younger voters.

*Phone Banking – Sign up and mark you calendar for days and times:

September 25, 2-5 p.m., October 7/8, 4:30-8:30 p.m., October 29, 4:30–7:30 p.m. and November 2, 4-30–7:30 p.m. Contact GBM.

*Pop-Up Event Free Voting Support – Join GBM on Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and October 10, 2-4 p.m. for any voting support you may need. Get help with registration to vote, checking your registration status and polling place, apply to vote absentee ballot witnesses or notarized at 2304 12th Avenue North.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**NETWORK AFTER WORK – Events are virtual and FREE. Register at nawemail.com.

*TODAY – Social Media Automation – 3 p.m. EDT

*NEXT TUESDAY – September 30th – The Strategic Career Pathway: Leverage Your Success Factors – 3 p.m.EDT

*Blog Post: Is Networking a Waste of Time?

*Free Ebook: LinkedIn Profile Checklist

FOR BIRMINGHAM ZOO LOVERS…

…The Birmingham Zoo has plenty going on these days. Check it out!

**LORIKEET AVIARY – The Birmingham Zoo has opened the Lorikeet Aviary weekends only, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-purchase timed tickets online the day before visit at birminghzoo. com/daily-activities. Zoo is open and operating with reduced hours Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at limited capacity.

**PREDATOR AND SOUTH AMERICA/PRIMATE – The Predator and South America/Primate buildings are open for visitors to see indoor animal habitats in these areas as they travel the one-way path through the Zoo. Visitors to the Predator building will be able to see four male Pallas’ cat kittens during the times they are on habitat. Daily activities and animal encounters at the Zoo are weather dependent. All guests and Members of the Zoo are required to follow our health and safety guidelines, including face coverings for individuals over the age of six (6), in accordance with State of Alabama ordinance mandating the wearing of face coverings in public places. The Zoo will continue to monitor and evaluate our operations and modify our procedures as needed.

**RECEIVES SUPPORT – The Birmingham Zoo, a nonprofit organization, has received vital operating support from three local foundations: Wells Fargo Foundation – Awarded a $65,000 grant for general operations and education, which addresses two of the company’s focus areas of inclusion and sustainability. Robert R. Meyer Foundation – $50,000 grant award to support general operations. Alabama Power Foundation – Awarded a grant to the Birmingham Zoo to serve as a match to kick off the Zoo’s fall appeal to raise $500,000 for the Emergency Animal Fund by year end.

**DISCOUNT FOR SNAP/EBT PROGRAM – The Zoo is now offering guests enrolled in Alabama’s SNAP/EBT program a discount on general admission. State residents who currently receive SNAP benefits may purchase up to four (4) tickets discounted. Zoo SNAP/EBT Discount Program –

www.birminghamzoo.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Birmingham-Zoo-SNAP-EBT-Discount-Program-FAQs.pdf

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…

**Join Sidewalk, TODAY, for screening of EMA, 8 p.m. and PARIS IS BURNING, 10:30 p.m. at Screen 4 of the Grand River Drive- In.*EMA – A narrative, Chile Shout/Sidewalk with Director PABLO LARRAIN. A couple deals with the aftermath of an adoption that goes awry as their household falls apart. *PARIS IS BURNING – Rated R, Directed by JENNIE LIVINGSTON. 30 Year Anniversary screening. This documentary provides a vibrant snapshot of the 1980s through the eyes of New York City’s African American and Latinx Harlem dragball scene. Made over seven years, Paris Is Burning offers an intimate portrait of rival fashion “Houses” from fierce contests for trophies to house mothers offering sustenance in a world rampant with homophobia, transphobia, racism, AIDS, and poverty. Featuring legendary voguers, drag queens and transwomen – including Willi Ninja, Pepper LaBeija, Dorian Corey and Venus Xtravaganza – Paris is Burning brings it, celebrating the joy of movement, the force of eloquence, and the draw of community.

FOR ART LOVERS…ART CLASSES FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH…

**CITY CENTER ART 1 (Grades 2-5), Mondays, 4:30- 6 p.m., through December 7 and CITY CENTER ART 2 (Grades 6-8), Wednesdays, 4:30- 6 p.m., through December 9. Space One Eleven (2409 Second Avenue North) provides an online environment in which young artists can learn, create, explore, and forge their own path into the world of art. City Center Art students will learn drawing skills, color theory, conceptual thinking skills, art history, evaluating their own and other’s artwork, and more. City Center Art classes in the fall will be held remotely through online learning and will meet once a week for a real-time digital class with designated help sessions scheduled throughout the week. Teaching Artist: TYLER CARLISLE.

**ALABAMA CHARCOAL (Grades 9 -12), Tuesdays, 4 – 6 p.m., through December 8. Alabama Charcoal is Space One Eleven’s rigorous studio art program for high school students, designed to build visual communication skills and foster creative thinking. Students learn and strengthen foundation skills, create individually conceived projects, learn about art-related careers, and work with a mentor to advance writing abilities. Juniors and seniors receive guidance for college applications and essays while building visual arts portfolios to increase college opportunities. All skill levels are welcome. Teaching Artist: KAYLA OLIVE.

Each student will work at their own pace and improve their art making skills. Students who wish to apply to the Alabama School of Fine Arts will develop portfolios for their applications. TUITION ASSISTANCE: Fees are based on a sliding scale. Families may qualify for free or reduced tuition, through the generosity of local foundations and private contributors.

For more: https://spaceoneeleven.org/citycenterart/?utm_source=Vertical%20Response&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=CCA%20Fall%202020%20Opening

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

**SECOND ANNUAL FALL CLEAN UP …Help Clean Central Pratt Neighborhood, Saturday, 9 a.m. – NOON with Registration at: Howze Recreation Center, 320 Avenue D, in Birmingham. Wear closed toe shoes, long pants, sunscreen and mask. Call (205) 907-0355 or (678) 490-5859 for more.

**COVID-19 TESTING SITES…Here is an update on the testing sites in Birmingham…

…ONGOING – *LEGION FIELD: MONDAY – FRIDAY 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL 205-92-COVID (205-922-6843) …*UAB Downtown Testing Site: TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL (205) 975-1881 (2117 University Blvd South, Birmingham, AL 35205) …*Cahaba Medical Care, West End Clinic: TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL (205) 679-6325 or visit cahabamedicalcare.com (1308 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Birmingham). www.gofundme.com/f/monumentalbhm.”

FOR OUTDOORS’ LOVERS…’Tis the Season…

…AT BOTANICAL GARDENS…AROUND THE GARDENS: STREAMS AND WATERFALLS…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS!

**GET OUTSIDE ACTIVITY BOXES for ages 5-10. Designed to help children connect with nature. Learn more and purchase.

**LUNCH AND LEARN SERIES –Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

**FALL BUTTERFLY GARDENING Virtual Class, Wednesday.

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES for Bruno Vegetable Garden and Greenhouse Assistant. Email volunteer@bbgardens.org.

FOR PRAYER SERVICES…

**INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICES – Join Greater Birmingham Ministries (GBM) every Wednesday at Noon for Interfaith Prayer Service. People of faith and goodwill are invited to join GBM and the Alabama Episcopal Church for Noonday Prayer at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham. Clergy are invited to wear clericals. Masks and social distancing will be observed. For more, go to, www.gbm.org.

FOR LOVERS OF ART…

At ALYS STEPHENS CENTER…

**OUTSIDE THE LINES: LIVE COLORING NIGHT WITH AEIVA – This Coloring Night features PATTY B. DRISCOLL. Relax and unwind with an evening of coloring, great conversation and an intimate Q&A with guest artist, Patty B. Driscoll on Thursday, October 1 at 7 p.m. Feel free to use your own coloring sheets or await coloring pages created by Patty and available to you via email sent day-of event. Patty is an American artist that utilizes traditional genres and processes such as the still life, water gilding, metalwork, and textiles – layering her work with subtle narratives and subject matter that investigate the context of the feminine/feminist identity. Her work is a dialogue with historical pathways, iconography, and the symbolism of women, and challenges implicit societal representations and inculcated cultural values. FREE. Register at https://www.alysstephens.org/events/aeiva-outside-the-lines-featuring-patty-b-driscoll/

**VIRTUAL FALL ART CLASSES – New virtual arts classes begin in October. From dance, musical theater, acting and improvisation to story time, digital and creative non-fiction storytelling, podcasting and photography, classes are available for children of all ages as well as teens and adults. The semester also features classes in thinking “outside the box,” embroidery, music and mindfulness, sight singing and mixed media art! Register at https://www.alysstephens.org/events/artplay-2020-fall-classes-online/ or call (205) 975-4769.

**SALON SERIES – Join Lovers of Art to attend the Arts Circle Live: AEIVA Salon Series, Tuesday, October 5, 6 p.m. featuring a gallery talk with DOUG McCRAW. Arts Circle LIVE: AEIVA Salon Series events are monthly recurring live virtual collection tours broadcast from the homes of local, regional, and national art collectors. Free to Arts Circle and Virtual Arts Pass members.

AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

**WHEN THEY SEE US, WHAT DO THEY SEE?: PERSPECTIVES ON BLACK ART, TODAY is the last day, at The Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, in Tuscaloosa. RODERICK VINES is artist of Let Me Explain. This exhibition is born out of cognition research that, in part, examines white people’s perceptions and responses to Black art. Curated by BARBARA-SHAE JACKSON, Doctoral Student in Cognitive Psychology. (205) 345-3038 for more.

FOR GIRLS…

**IMPORTANCE OF SAVINGS (Part 2), 4 p.m., OCTOBER 1. GirlSpring is hosting a Next Step Seminar – Set Yourself Up for Success for girls in Grades 8-12. This FREE online workshop will teach students how to manage money, start saving, use credit wisely and avoid identity theft and fraud. Great for students in middle and high school; who are learning how to budget an allowance or getting an income from their first job. Parents are welcome to attend too. Part 3 – November 5, IDENTITY THEFT and Part 4 – December 3, MANAGING YOUR MONEY. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/banking-for-students-presented-by-regions-tickets – 118376668803.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**A LIVE VIRTUAL CULINARY CONVERSATION starring CHEF KWAME ONWUACHI is October 4 at 4 p.m. with CHEF CHRIS HASTINGS. Join Alys Stephens Center (ASC) for a live virtual culinary Q&A on Sunday starring Rising Star Chef nominee from the James Beard Foundation, Chef Kwame Onwauchi. The chefs are both well known for their unique preparation and style of food. CHEF KWAME ONWUACHI – Chef Onwuachi is the son of a chef and caterer. His father is an architect whose father was a respected professor at Howard University. Young Onwuachi’s life in the Bronx was a world of aromas — seafood gumbo and jambalaya from his mom’s side of the family in Louisiana; egusi stew and jerk chicken wings from his father’s side in Nigeria and Jamaica; even South Indian curries from a neighbor in the apartment building where he lived. Chef Kwame Onwuachi wrote a book: ‘Notes From A Young Black Chef.’ The book looks back on the difficult path one tough kid from the Bronx took to reach his goal of becoming a chef in charge of a fine-dining restaurant namely Kith and Kin inside the InterContinental at the Wharf, which has earned him the respect of critics and also, a new James Beard Award nomination for Rising Star Chef of the Year. CHEF CHRIS HASTINGS – Chef Chris Hastings moved to Birmingham after graduating Johnson & Wales Culinary School —where he and Idie, his wife met—and worked for Frank Stitt as Chef de Cuisine of Highlands Bar and Grill. Later, he also helped to open Stitt’s second restaurant in Birmingham, Bottega. In 1989, the couple moved to the Bay Area. In 1995, the Hastings opened the Hot and Hot Fish Club, which was one of the first farm to table restaurants east of the Mississippi. A special VIP Meet and Greet will be held following the culinary conversation. For more information, email Savannah DeRieux at sderieux@uab.edu. To access the event, you must be a Virtual Arts Pass subscriber. VAP subscribers receive monthly access to exclusive virtual events and live-streamed events from the comfort of their home! Learn more at https://www.alysstephens.org/virtual-arts-pass/.

FOR TRAVELERS OF ALL KINDS…

**VIRTUAL TRIPS – Travel online – A virtual trip can be a great way to explore destinations you might consider for a future vacation, or it may be a chance to see remarkable sights around the world that you wouldn’t get to experience otherwise.

**BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDEN VIRTUAL TOUR – Explore the Japanese Gardens at www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRC3m1AsMig&feature=youtu.be. For more, go to www.bbgardens.org.

THINGS TO DO…

…VIRTUAL THINGS TO DO…VACATIONS WITH BOOKS…When you need to get away from ‘whatever’, the best way is with a good book. Well, maybe the next thing to being there in person, even if virtual. Many families are eager to get out of the house and hit the road for a seasonal trip. Make your Fall Season a good one, regardless!

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

Here are a couple of books to read, after washing your hands, before the news reports, during your down time or just to keep boredom away (with so much going on). These books are TIMELY READS…for students and for you about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She lived a remarkable life and fought hard for equality and women’s rights all throughout her career culminating in her appointment in 1993 to the United States Supreme Court. There is no shortage of incredible books that explore her legacy and work. The New York Public Library has listed a few that celebrate her from memoir to pop nonfiction. (Thanks to Carrie McBride, Communications.) RBG became a forceful voice for women’s interests and civil rights throughout her career. A feminist icon to generations of women and girls and, in her later years, an unexpected pop culture hero, Ginsburg’s life and career are inspiring to many.

Here are a few books to celebrate the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg…

1. MY OWN WORDS by Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams,

2. RUTH BADER GINSBERG: A LIFE by Jane Sherron De Hart,

3. NOTORIOUS RBG: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG by Irin Carmon,

4. CONVERSATIONS WITH RBG: RUTH BADER GINSBURG ON LIFE, LOVE, LIBERTY AND LAW by Jeffrey Rosen,

5. THE UNSTOPPABLE RUTH BADER GINSBURG: AMERICAN ICON, An Introduction and Text by Antonia Felix, foreword by Mimi Leder, Photo editor, Christopher Measomn,

6. WHO IS RUTH BADER GINSBURG? by Patricia Demuth,

7. RUTH BADER GINSBURG by Laurie Calkhoven,

8. NO TRUTH WITHOUT RUTH: THE LIFE OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG by Kathleen Krull, illustrated by Nancy Zhang,

9. RUTH OBJECTS: THE LIFE OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG by Doreen Rappaport, illustrated by Eric Velasquez,

10. I DISSENT: RUTH BADER GINSBURG MAKES HER MARK by Debbie Levy, illustrated by Elizabeth Baddeley,

11. RUTH BADER GINSBURG: THE CASE OF R.B.G. vs INEQUALITY by Jonah Winter, illustrated by Stacy Innerst,

12. DISSENTER ON THE BENCH: RUTH BADER GINSBURG’S LIFE & WORK by Victoria Ortiz,

13. RBG (DVD, 2018) from Betsy West and Julie Cohen and co-produced by Storyville Films and CNN Films,

14. BECOMING RBG: RUTH BADER GINSBURG’S JOURNEY TO JUSTICE by Debbie Levy,

15. THE RBG WAY: THE SECRETS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG’s SUCCESS by Rebecca Gibian,

16. SISTERS IN LAW: HOW SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR AND RUTH BADER GINSBURG WENT TO THE SUPREME COURT AND CHANGED THE WORLD by Linda Hirshman.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY…COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS…Rocky Dale Davis is a comedian from Brookwood, Ala. who is currently based in Las Vegas where he is a regular at The Comedy Cellar. In 2017, he was a finalist at the Laughing Skull Festival and was named one of TBS’s “Comic to Watch” at the New York Comedy Festival. Rocky was selected as a “New Face Of Comedy” at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal. His television appearances include Kevin Hart’s “Hart Of The City” on Comedy Central. “This Week At The Comedy Cellar” on Comedy Central. MTV’s “Greatest Party Stories Ever”. Filming his own comedy special with Epix. Along with a 20 episode series on E! called “Dating No Filter” which aired January, 2019.

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY … COMEDIAN DC YOUNG FLY…John Whitfield, better known as (DC Young Fly) is an American internet personality, comedian, actor, host, rapper, and singer best known for his “roasting sessions” videos on Instagram and Vine. As of Season 7, he is one of the recurring cast members of the improv comedy show Wild ‘N Out on MTV, VH1 and MTV2.

**TUESDAY…COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY’S KARAOKE NIGHT … at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**NEXT THURSDAY …COMEDIAN LONGHEAD AND FRIENDS

**NEXT FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN EARTHQUAKE.

**COMING SOON – COMEDIANS EARTHQUAKE, DESI BANKS, BILL MARTIN, DL HUGHLEY, JAMES GREGORY, THE CHRISTI SHOW, SINBAD, DARREN KNIGHT, CAROLANNE MILJAVAC and more… DON’T MISS THEM!!

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

**TODAY…SOUTHERN EXPOSURE FILM PREMIERE Online.

COMING SOON…

**OCTOBER 9-11 – BARBER VINTAGE FESTIVAL at Barber Motorsports Park.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

