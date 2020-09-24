‘Sistah Strut’ Breast Cancer Virtual Walk Scheduled for Saturday

The Birmingham Times

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies will host its annual “Sistah Strut” on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Legion Field, from 7-8:30 a.m. This year’s walk will be virtual, but there will be a short warm-up, hula-hoop contest and program onsite at Legion Field.

This year’s ambassador of hope is Willamena Rambo-Richardson, a breast cancer survivor and the first lady of Midfield.

The event is designed to celebrate breast cancer survivors, to promote breast cancer screening, and to raise money that provides free mammograms for uninsured, low-income women.

“Sistah Strut is our way of coming together with kindred spirits to share our life experiences and to address the needs of our community as it relates to breast cancer,” said Brenda Phillips-Hong, the founder and executive director of Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies. “We like to say ‘sistahs’ are not defined by race or even gender, but by spirit, attitude and intent.”

At this year’s event, participants will be able to come to Legion Field, get out of their vehicles for a socially distanced, 10-minute warm-up exercise, and then drive through to pick up their walk packets. Participants are encouraged to walk on their own and to share their experiences and videos on Facebook with the hashtag #SistahStrut.

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting people with breast cancer, as well as providing education and promoting early detection of breast cancer in minority, low-income and underserved communities. Among other things, the organization works with local healthcare providers to cover mammogram costs for women and men, and it assists with transportation to treatment for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

Tickets are $25. Please contact Ms. Hong at 205-356-3892 for more information.

