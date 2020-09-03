Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

From NBA star Kobe Bryant to actor Chadwick Boseman, both of whom died this year, and everything in between, what are the lessons of 2020 so far for you?

Caroline Dean: “Life is short. We must appreciate what we have right now because everything you have today could be gone tomorrow. I’ve learned now, more than ever, things can change really in the blink of an eye, so you have to appreciate everything you have because once it’s gone, its gone.”

Rebecca Wright: “I think that we need to pay attention to those around us, especially those in the Black community, my family and I are just heartbroken with everything that is going on . . . and people continue to not acknowledge [racial and social injustice] … but just seeing what [Blacks] are dealing with as a community has just given me the take away of paying attention to the people around you because you never know what they are dealing with.”

Leilany Noel: “Treasure your people while they are here. I have lost a lot of family members and with COVID-19 and just kind of thinking about you take for granted being able to be around somebody especially with them passing, it has taught me to definitely respect people more and have kindness for them.”

Katherine Kozera: “Realize from the role models like Kobe and Chadwick that they are representatives of hard working people who loved everyone and wanting to do good in the world and recognizing that lesson from them, and seeing how it can be applied to standing up for what we believe in.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

