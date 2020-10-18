Jefferson County (AL) Courthouses Open for Rare Sat. Voting; Long Lines Turn Out 

By Erica Wright

The Birmingham Times

More than 500 people stood in lines beginning at 6 a.m. that wrapped around a downtown Birmingham park for the first Saturday of in-person absentee balloting at the Jefferson County Courthouse ahead of the November 3 general election.

The Birmingham and Bessemer courthouses will be open again next Saturday, Oct.24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for in-person absentee voting.

On Saturday, citizens began gathering three hours before the downtown courthouse doors opened and lasted beyond 1 p.m. to make sure everyone waiting in the line had a chance to get the applications to fill out the absentee voting.

On Friday, a bipartisan group of Jefferson County Commissioners voted 4-0 to open the courthouses so the voting could take place.

County Commissioner Sheila Tyson was among the elected officials pushing for the opening which drew a diverse crowd of residents.

“We thank everyone for coming out and voting today,” Tyson said. “We have been stopped by a lot of people out here. One young lady said she works two jobs and she is not able to vote during the weekdays when the courthouse is open and she rushes to try to make it to the polls. The one day a week that she is off is on a Saturday, so I think it’s a great thing.”

Tyson, Alabama State Representatives Rolanda Hollis and Merika Coleman and other civic and even religious groups were instrumental in the Saturday initiative which they called “Souls to the Polls.”

Hollis said she was excited to see so many people turn out despite the uncertainty earlier in the week whether the event would be held. A probate court judge said Wednesday the courthouse would not be open. That changed once the commission voted.

“Commissioner Tyson and I said we were moving forward no matter what happened, if the courthouse was open or closed, we were going to help the people out here to fill out absentee applications with stamped envelopes, so one way or another, we were going to help them exercise their right that has been fought for,” Hollis said.

“This is beautiful. It gives everyone that works during the week, who have to homeschool their children during the week and who do not have the time to exercise their privilege and that’s to vote,” Hollis said. “This is like a vote or die situation.”

Princess Brown, 58, of Birmingham, said Saturday voting was helpful since she works during the week and can’t always make it out to the courthouse before it closes.

“We have to make a difference and nothing was going to stop me,” she said. “Since I voted today, I plan to free up my time on November 3 to drive people to the polls and help them because this is so very important.”

On Saturday, social distancing guidelines were in place and masks were required and provided for those who didn’t have one. There was also entertainment with a DJ, D2 Line Dancing by Desi Keith, church choirs and food trucks.

