Jefferson County Commission allocates $1M for rental, utility assistance

The Jefferson County Commission has allocated $1 million dollars to the Urban League and Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (JCCEO) to be administrators of the CARES Household Support Program that will provide emergency rental and utility assistance to those in need and directly affected by COVID-19.

“The Jefferson County Commissioners know there are people hurting financially in our community from COVID-19 and this program helps with the essentials. They are very happy to make this happen,” said County Manager and CEO, Tony Petelos.

To be eligible for the program citizens must be able to show the following:

They are residents of Jefferson County

Only housing and utility expenses incurred from March 1 to December 30, 2020

Prove they were financially negatively affected by COVID-19

Benefits of the program are capped at a combined assistance amount for rent and utilities of $5,000 per household. The benefits will be paid directly to the utility or landlord. Both organizations will work together to ensure that there are no duplication of benefits resulting from multiple requests.

“The Urban League applauds the Jefferson County Commission for establishing the utility and rental assistance program,” said Birmingham Urban League President William Barnes. “These resources couldn’t come at a more critical time.”

“This program is right in line with the mission of the JCCEO and we are pleased to help administer it,” said JCCEO Community Support Director Hollis Johnson. “Families across the County are hurting from COVID-19 and this program goes a long way to help them get back on their feet.”

Applications can be accessed on each organization’s website: https://birminghamul.org/ and https://www.jcceo.org/

Jefferson County and CARES ACT consultant Whitt Obrien’s will do periodic reviews with the agencies to ensure compliance with CARES ACT funding requirements.

