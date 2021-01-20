Black Americans Are Getting Vaccinated At Lower Rates Than White Americans, Study Finds

“Why would our mentality or trust in the medical system have shifted during a pandemic? If anything, our skepticism would have been heightened,” she added.

Contending With Racism In Public Health

Black and Asian Americans are among the most hard-hit communities — many of whom disproportionately work frontline jobs, have preexisting health conditions, or are unable to isolate or work from home due to their socioeconomic status.

Yet despite the high rates of infections and deaths, vaccine hesitancy remains high among Black Americans. According to a December 2020 study from the Kaiser Family Foundation, half of Black adults said they probably or definitely will not get vaccinated because they don’t trust vaccines or are worried about possible side effects.

The lack of trust between Black Americans and the medical world is not unfounded. Systematic discrimination in the medical health world continues to prevail, from the legacy of the Tuskegee study in 1932, where Black men were left untreated for syphilis for research purposes, to modern-day maternity mortality rates that show Black women are more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications.

The pandemic only exacerbated those concerns. It also shone a harsh light on the racial and socioeconomic disparities that leave Black Americans more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus to begin with.

The disproportionate occupational exposure faced by Black Americans stemmed from wealth inequalities that then gave rise to health inequalities, explained Furr-Holden.

“If you’re poor, the stay-at-home order falls on deaf ears. How can you stay at home if you can’t feed your family?” said Furr-Holden.

Vaccinations are just one part of the “Swiss cheese” pandemic defense model referenced by health experts. The model posits that no single intervention will prevent the spread of the virus, but rather multiple layers of protection.

That means focusing on wearing masks, practicing social distancing and vaccines on an individual level, and then moving onto “more of the societal and the systemic, and the governmental support” like payroll protection, unemployment insurance, barrier-free testing, and support for people unable to rent and bills, said Furr-Holden.

African Americans, who are already overrepresented in high-demand, low-wage positions who may not be considered essential workers, will continue to be disproportionately vulnerable to the virus so long as those social determinants are left unaddressed.

Additionally, it is critically important to empower African Americans with information about the vaccine in order to overcome the skepticism caused by the decades of trends of racism in public health. Furr-Holden, who has been hosting weekly Q&As on Facebook, emphasized the importance of accessible, credible information and self-empowerment. People will then make good choices, she said.

“We need trusting, credible messengers, not to tell people to take the vaccine, but rather to give them the information that they need to make an informed decision and be empowered with that choice. Knowledge is power,” she said, adding that the current information is confusing and not written in a way for the masses to understand.

The Risk Of Invisibility

The lack of clear data documenting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) has left experts concerned about whether or not proper resources and information are reaching this community.

Gilbert Gee, a professor in the department of community health sciences at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Asian American populations might be overlooked due to the “model minority” myth — a narrative that perceives members from Asian backgrounds are successful, productive and thriving individuals who do not need assistance or social services.