Woodfin Announces $6.2M in Rental Aid for Residents Affected by COVID-19

The City of Birmingham has been notified that it will receive $6,272,092 from the federal government through the Emergency Rental Assistance program to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has announced.

“This is another tool for the city to help our residents as they deal with the economic impact on their lives due to the pandemic,” Woodfin said. “I made this a priority for our team to secure these funds once they were made available by the U.S. Treasury Department. We moved swiftly to work closely with our partners in Washington, particularly U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama’s Seventh District.”

“No one should be at a risk of losing their home or services due to economic hardships from COVID-19,” Woodfin added.

An “eligible household” is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability: and

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

This program is for City of Birmingham residents.

Applications are not yet being accepted. The city has begun work to quickly establish a process for distribution. The funds for the program must be approved by the Birmingham City Council.

An information line has been established to provide regular updates. The number is 205.250.7537.

For more visit www.birminghamal.gov/COVIDrent.

A video statement featuring Mayor Woodfin and Council President Pro Tem Alexander can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/cobmayorsoffice

