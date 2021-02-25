Black Enterprise Presents Virtual Summit on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Feb.25

This groundbreaking event will explore the renewed focus on the recruitment, retention, and advancement of Black professionals in corporate America. It will also examine how major companies plan to implement real change in their respective workplaces as well as the communities in which they serve.

The DEI Summit will feature candid conversations with corporate leaders on actionable solutions to address systemic inequities in corporate America and broader society. The one-day event will delve deeply into critical issues ranging from the effectiveness of corporate commitments tied to racial equity to white allyship in the workplace.

“The topic and practice of diversity and inclusion are not new to corporate America,” says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. “However, the events of the past year, triggered by the tragic death of George Floyd, has elevated the conversation around fairness, equity, and social justice specifically for Black people who often remain underserved by corporate DEI efforts. Our Summit represents an opportunity to deal with this reality and develop actionable solutions that go beyond corporate pledges.”

Sessions include the following:

Corporate DEI efforts in today’s complex and chaotic environment

How—and if—corporate America will deliver on pledges in support of racial equity

High-tech talent recruitment platforms designed to match African Americans to greater opportunities

The important role of employee resource groups in helping companies design impactful DEI strategies

Confirmed speakers include Sandra Phillips Rogers, Group Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Diversity Officer, Toyota Motor North America; Cynthia Bowman, Chief Diversity and Inclusion and Talent Acquisition Officer, Bank of America; Carla Grant-Pickens, Vice President, Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, IBM; Wendy E. John, Head of Global Diversity & Inclusion, Fidelity Investments; Belinda Grant-Anderson, Vice President, Talent Development & Diversity -Human Resources, AT&T; Elloree Talent Strategies CEO Valerie Irick Rainford; Jopwell CEO Porter Braswell; and Dipper Co-Founder Netta Jenkins.

For more information about sessions and speakers, visit www.diversity.blackenterprise.com.