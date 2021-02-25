People, Places Things

PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS WITH GWEN DERU

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY… EVERY DAY!!

TODAY… TODAY…

**COMEDIAN MARIO TORY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Get all the latest news.

**WATCH LOTS OF MOVIES …after dinner and with the family and friends. Last day to see JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH directed by SHAKA KING at Sidewalk Fest. Check out the Sidewalk Film Fest for lots more.

FRIDAY…

**TONI BRAXTON TRIBUTE featuring MELISSA CAMPBELL at Perfect Note.

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN CHICO BEAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**ENJOY THE DAY …the food, reading books, watching movies, taking a nap or just talking with loved ones and friends on the phone. Get outside! Get some sun if you can!

SATURDAY…

**TRIBUTE TO NEO SOUL featuring DANI at Perfect Note.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**COMEDIAN CHICO BEAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire, Shopping, Eating. Times are changing soon.

SUNDAY…

**FAMILY TIME, GOOD FOOD AND MOVIES.

**COMEDIAN CHICO BEAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**BASS IN YOUR FACE, 4 – 7 p.m. at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**READ A GOOD BOOK…There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around are some to read, WALKING IN TRUTH: FATHERHOOD…or you can get an e-book.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**READ A REAL GOOD BOOK…You might like cookbooks, to-do books, game books, picture books, history books. You might like: WHAT DID YOU THINK WAS GOING TO HAPPEN by CLINTON E. GALLOWAY. Check it out!

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**COMEDIAN TONY TONE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN TONY TONE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN COREY HOLCOMB at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SOULFUL SOUNDS OF DOM AND MOM at Perfect Note.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY… EVERY DAY!!

CONGRATULATIONS, AGAIN, ALABAMA!!!

Here is something to share this month….

ALABAMA’S NATIONAL RECOGNITION – PLACES TO VISIT …

**NATIONAL PARK SERVICE DESIGNATES TWO HISTORICAL RESOURCES IN ALABAMA TO AFRICAN AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS NETWORK – The National Park Service added 11 resources, as the nation commemorates Black History Month, to its growing system of sites and programs chronicling the African American Civil Rights Movement. Two of those locations are Huntsville and Selma. They were given this recognition, this month, in February, 2021. The continuing struggle for racial equality is told through a collection of powerful historical resources that commemorate, honor and interpret the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. The African American Civil Rights Network (AACRN) encompasses properties, facilities, and interpretive programs that present a comprehensive narrative of the people, places, and events associated with the African American Civil Rights movement.

Ranging in location from California to Rhode Island, the AACRN has grown to include 45 properties, facilities, and programs, including 18 national parks. The NPS accepts applications on a rolling basis from individuals and organizations associated with the African American civil rights movement. Details about the application and review process are available at https://www.nps.gov/subjects/civilrights/join-the-aacrn.htm , for more.

**ALABAMA GLENWOOD CEMETERY – HUNTSVILLE: Glenwood Cemetery is an African American cemetery that replaced the original slave cemetery, known as "Georgia." The cemetery was established in 1870 by the City of Huntsville. Glenwood Cemetery is a significant historical property that represents the transition of Black lives from slavery to the reconstruction era. It represents the last resting place of important Black figures and is a significant storehouse of local African American history. The layout of the cemetery, hand-scribed gravestones, depressions and mounds without markers, all reflect the architecture of the cemetery and the historical and cultural characteristics of the deceased and those who buried them. Many of those buried there were enslaved people who rose to social acclaim, such as Samuel Lowery, the first Black lawyer to try a case before the Supreme Court, and Anna Knight, an educator and missionary who founded the National Colored Teacher's Association. For more, https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/alabama-glenwood-cemetery.htm

**ALABAMA TABERNACLE BAPTIST CHURCH – SELMA: Tabernacle Baptist Church is listed as the site of the first mass meeting of the 1960s Voting Rights Movement. In addition, Tabernacle is listed as a site of voter registration strategy meetings. Tabernacle members and their friends had used the Tabernacle basement for secret underground voter registration sessions since the 1930s. On May 14, 1963, upon the death of veteran civil rights stalwart Sam Boynton, Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) AL Voter Registration Campaign Chairman Bernard Lafayette and widow Amelia Boynton sought to hold a memorial service and mass meeting to galvanize the Black community in segregated Selma, Alabama to vote. Mr. and Mrs. Boynton had worked with them since the 1930s to prepare them academically and emotionally to register to vote. Selma had an emerging colored middle class that consisted primarily of medical doctors, teachers, college professors, pharmacists, business people and dentists. Many of them were Tabernacle members. Tabernacle’s pastor, Rev. Louis Lloyd Anderson, who came to Selma from Chicago in 1954 had not always followed Jim Crow laws. So when Rev. Lafayette and Mrs. Boynton sent out an invitation to Selma’s colored churches to host the memorial service for Mr. Boynton, Rev. Anderson daringly accepted on behalf of Tabernacle. The deacons who were primarily professors and descendants of the persons who had built the magnificent Classical Revival edifice in 1922, objected as they did not want their church bombed like those in Birmingham, Alabama. Rev. Anderson’s response was, “If you will not permit it to be held on the inside, we will hold it on the sidewalk and I will tell everyone why.” The first mass meeting was held with 300 persons in attendance. These included Sheriff Jim Clark and many recently deputized gun-carrying white males; many were only 18 years old. They lined the walls of the church as mass meeting attendees sang, prayed and memorialized Mr. Boynton. Mr. James Foreman, SNCC Chairman was the main speaker. The High Cost of Freedom was the title of his address. Member Mrs. Marie Foster was one of the trainers. She and Rev. John D. Hunter, former President of the Selma Chapter of the NAACP before it was banned, worked secretly for voting rights despite an injunction that prohibited “gatherings of no more than 3 Negroes.” They joined with six other persons who defied the court order by inviting Dr. Martin Luther King to Selma in 1965 to help with voter registration. Mrs. Amelia Boynton, Mr. Ulysses Blackman, Mr. Ernest Doyle, Mrs. Marie Foster, Mr. William Gildersleeve, Rev. John D. Hunter, Rev. F. D. Reese, and Rev. Henry Shannon became known as the “Courageous Eight.” Mrs. Foster’s brother, Dr. Sullivan Jackson, DDS, was a Tabernacle Trustee. The Sullivan Jackson home was the headquarters for Dr. King and staff in segregated Selma where colored people could not use public accommodations such as lodging, rest rooms, water fountains, restaurants, etc. **ALABAMA TABERNACLE BAPTIST CHURCH – SELMA: Tabernacle Baptist Church is listed as the site of the first mass meeting of the 1960s Voting Rights Movement. In addition, Tabernacle is listed as a site of voter registration strategy meetings. Tabernacle members and their friends had used the Tabernacle basement for secret underground voter registration sessions since the 1930s. On May 14, 1963, upon the death of veteran civil rights stalwart Sam Boynton, Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) AL Voter Registration Campaign Chairman Bernard Lafayette and widow Amelia Boynton sought to hold a memorial service and mass meeting to galvanize the Black community in segregated Selma, Alabama to vote. Mr. and Mrs. Boynton had worked with them since the 1930s to prepare them academically and emotionally to register to vote. Selma had an emerging colored middle class that consisted primarily of medical doctors, teachers, college professors, pharmacists, business people and dentists. Many of them were Tabernacle members. Tabernacle’s pastor, Rev. Louis Lloyd Anderson, who came to Selma from Chicago in 1954 had not always followed Jim Crow laws. So when Rev. Lafayette and Mrs. Boynton sent out an invitation to Selma’s colored churches to host the memorial service for Mr. Boynton, Rev. Anderson daringly accepted on behalf of Tabernacle. The deacons who were primarily professors and descendants of the persons who had built the magnificent Classical Revival edifice in 1922, objected as they did not want their church bombed like those in Birmingham, Alabama. Rev. Anderson’s response was, “If you will not permit it to be held on the inside, we will hold it on the sidewalk and I will tell everyone why.” The first mass meeting was held with 300 persons in attendance. These included Sheriff Jim Clark and many recently deputized gun-carrying white males; many were only 18 years old. They lined the walls of the church as mass meeting attendees sang, prayed and memorialized Mr. Boynton. Mr. James Foreman, SNCC Chairman was the main speaker. The High Cost of Freedom was the title of his address. Member Mrs. Marie Foster was one of the trainers. She and Rev. John D. Hunter, former President of the Selma Chapter of the NAACP before it was banned, worked secretly for voting rights despite an injunction that prohibited “gatherings of no more than 3 Negroes.” They joined with six other persons who defied the court order by inviting Dr. Martin Luther King to Selma in 1965 to help with voter registration. Mrs. Amelia Boynton, Mr. Ulysses Blackman, Mr. Ernest Doyle, Mrs. Marie Foster, Mr. William Gildersleeve, Rev. John D. Hunter, Rev. F. D. Reese, and Rev. Henry Shannon became known as the “Courageous Eight.” Mrs. Foster’s brother, Dr. Sullivan Jackson, DDS, was a Tabernacle Trustee. The Sullivan Jackson home was the headquarters for Dr. King and staff in segregated Selma where colored people could not use public accommodations such as lodging, rest rooms, water fountains, restaurants, etc. https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/alabama-tabernacle-baptist-church-selma.htm

AT THE BCRI…

**TODAY – Redefining the Image Fictional Black Families – A presentation and conversation surrounding the representation of Black families in film and television, 12 p.m. For more info: www.bcri.org

AND MORE…

**CIVIL RIGHTS EXPERIENCE by the Alabama Civil Rights Tourism Association. The Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s reshaped the history of the United States and the World leaving a legacy that is both vibrant and inspiring, but also fragile. In Alabama the cities of Montgomery, Birmingham and Selma were home to some of the greatest touring points of the multi-year efforts. For more about this trip and others: www.civilrightstourism .org/itinerary/2021.

**ROSA PARKS MUSEUM VIRTUAL TOURS…TUESDAYS AT 12 P.M. AND THURSDAYS AT 3 P.M. Virtually learn about Rosa Parks’ arrest, see a 1950s Montgomery city bus and understand how a group of willing men and women fueled the resolve movement. While traveling through time, hear about the young Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and see the mass effect the Montgomery Bus Boycott and Civil Rights Movement had on the world. Sign up at Troy.edu/rosaparks.

FOR LOVERS OF SPORTS…

**THE WORLD GAMES are coming July 7-17, 2022. Look for more!

FOR FOOTBALL LOVERS…

**79th ANNUAL McDONALD’S MAGIC CITY CLASSIC – The McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola tickets are now on sale for the 79th annual event. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Legion Field from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on February 25-26 and March 4-5. The McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola has a new kick-off time of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17th. If you are unable to make it to the game, you can still support Alabama A&M and Alabama State by watching the live broadcast on ESPNU. The largest HBCU Classic in the country will take place at Legion Field on Saturday, April 17, when Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University battle it out for bragging rights. Because the Southwestern Athletic Conference postponed all fall sports, a spring game will be played for the first time ever. Due to COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of our community and fans, several changes will be in effect for the spring game. There will a limited amount of mobile-only, reserved tickets sold to the game and tickets can be purchased online at www.magiccityclassic.com . Reserved game tickets are $35 and no general admission tickets will be sold. Masks must be worn at all times while at Legion Field and social distancing will be enforced. For additional event information and to purchase your tickets online, visit www.magiccityclassic.com

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**ROTARACT & DISTRICT 6 CLEAN UP DAY, 9 – 11 a.m. at South Elyton Baptist Church, 100 First Street South. Volunteers will be provided gloves, trash bags, grabbers and bottled water. Councilor Crystal Smitherman and others hope to see you there!

**ANNUAL TEEN SUMMIT – The National Hook-Up of Black Women Birmingham, Saturday, 2 p.m. with virtual presentations: Transitioning to Adulthood, Healthy Eating with Live Cooking Demos, the Science of African Drumming, Challenges of Virtual learning and more. Special Guest is FLOURISH. For more visit the national Hook-Up of Black Women Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM JEWISH FEDERATION CAMPAIGN – The Birmingham Jewish Federation campaign’s ‘Federation Today for a Brighter Tomorrow’ …MARCH 10 is the COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN PROGRAM: A Conversation with the SON OF HAMAS – MOSAB HASSAN YOUSEF on Zoom at 7 p.m. APRIL 17 is the NEXT GEN AND YBIB CAMPAIGN EVENT, 7-9 p.m. with the location to be announced later. For more info call (205) 879-0416 or federation@bjf.org

**SAVE THE DATE MARCH 20 – UNCF GALA VIRTUAL LIVESTREAM, 6:30 p.m. VIP Reception and 7:30 p.m. Program. The Honorable Mayor RANDALL WOODFIN hosts the event with entertainment by ERIC ESSIX TRIO. The 2021 Masked Awards Honorees are DR. JESSE J. LEWIS, SR., JJ Lewis Investment and JONATHAN K. PORTER, Alabama Power Company. LEROY ABRAHAM of Regions Bank is Chair and TRACEY MORANT ADAMS, with Renasant Bank is Vice Chair.

**MAGIC CITY MARKET PLACE at Good People Brewing and Urban Supply, 1- 5 p.m. on MARCH 6, MARCH 20, APRIL 3 AND APRIL 17. For more: magiccitymarketplace@gmail.com

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH…

**SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH Spring Quarter BIBLE STUDY on Sunday, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the John T. Porter Family Life Center.

**SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH BLOOD DRIVE on the Fourth Sunday, March 29 at 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Register at www.rcblood.org/3pugNVR

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS.

**GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER GARDEN VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP with the Discovery Field Trip Series. Join CeCe Todd to explore the George Washington Carver Garden. For more, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44SuE2oLvdA

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES – Aid with watering and plant care in the Gardens’ greenhouses and outdoor lath houses and discover the lush exotic varieties of tropicals and rare beauties. Go to volunteer@bbgardens.org for details.

**HONEY FROM THE GARDENS – The Library at the Gardens have a curbside service, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays, to purchase locally sourced honey from the Gardens’ hives or flavored in cinnamon, lemon or jalapeno from Ivy Brook Apiary. Call (205) 588-4593 or (205) 533-6062 to schedule a pickup.

**AN EVENING WITH AN EXPERT is a ‘Cook Along with Chef Chris Hastings,’ on Sunday, March 7, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Join Friends of Birmingham Botanical Garden for a fun and festive evening featuring Chris Hastings, James Beard Award-winning chef and co-owner of Birmingham’s own OvenBird and Hot and Hot Fish Club! As part of this live stream fundraiser, which supports the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Internship Program, you’ll receive a custom, three-course dinner menu created by Chef Hastings especially for the event, as well as his recipes, ingredient list, pro tips, and recommended wine pairings. Cook along with Chef Chris Hastings as he shares cooking tips and tricks and answers your questions live from his kitchen at Hot and Hot Fish Club. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and include—of course—a number of garden-fresh favorites! For more, info@bbgardens.org or call (205) 414-3950.

**NATIVE PLANT CONFERENCE-GROWING RESILIENCE – Discover why native plants are vital to our gardens, March 11-14. The event will include virtual talks, roundtables and trivia, in-person small group field trips for professionals and hobbyists. Register at https://bbgardens.org/npc.php

AT OPERA BIRMINGHAM…

**JUKEBOX 2021 – Opera Birmingham presents Jukebox 2021, a virtual concert of soaring melodies and beloved favorites! Jukebox 2021 will be available for viewing at www.operabirmingham.org/Jukebox2021 on Saturday, March 20 at 6 p.m. CDT. The concert is free. Watch and sing along from the comfort of your own home. For $10 per vote, you can vote for your favorite song(s) sung by one of the participating singers to be included in the lineup at Jukebox 2021. Pick all of your favorites chosen by each of the singers: baritone Corey McKern, soprano Susanna Phillips, soprano Brandie Sutton, and baritone Corey Trahan. As part of the Jukebox 2021 festivities, there is also a silent auction, featuring artwork, collectibles, restaurant gift certificates, special experiences, and more! Bidding opens March 18 at 5 p.m. CDT, but you can preview the items now. To participate in the auction, visit www.operabirmingham.org/Jukebox2021

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

…HERE are a few good books… It is BLACK HISTORY MONTH. Check them out (Some taken from Book Riot)

**BOOK: WALKING IN TRUTH: FATHERHOOD by author TONY CHRISTON-WALKER is about the life of Marvin Waller, a fictional character, who is born in Alabama and lives with his grandparents who shelter and overprotect him. Marvin was sexually active with his girlfriend Vickie in high school, but was still confused about his sexuality when she got pregnant. He eventually realizes that he is gay and creates a plan to pull away from Vickie while not wanting to out himself. Marvin has a second child before he does come out. He eventually marries his husband Broderick to whom he is happily married. The children grow up, have children of their own and there are more many family issues. This book is about how someone with good intentions got used over 20 years. It is about how someone can be taken advantaged of and is okay with it. Marvin has to make some hard decisions. This book is about hardships, heartaches, triumphs and unconditional love. It is about a Black, gay man who grew up, with no road map on his identity, in the 1970s and 1980s in Alabama. It chronicles the life of Marvin Waller, how he navigates all of the obstacles of being young, and how he deals with his sexuality. This book deals with adolescence, dating, parenthood, and self-discovery. The foreword is by professional marketing expert DEE LINSON who says “Inspiring and therapeutic, ‘Walking in Truth’ will move the reader to heal broken relationships, starting with the one they have with themselves. You won’t forget the unbelievable circumstances which leads to a path of love and increase beyond measure.” It is the first in a trilogy of books by Christon-Walker which will also cover subjects like HIV and the social dynamics of race, sexual identity, and culture. A must read.

**BOOK: WHAT DID YOU THINK WAS GOING TO HAPPEN: THE BETRAYAL OF SOUTH CENTRAL by author CLINTON E. GALLOWAY is a recently released work that tackles more than 40 years of troublesome political and socioeconomic history in South Central Los Angeles, and exposes the myriad factors that contributed to a corrupt city government, poverty, and severely damaged civil rights for the area’s people of color. Unapologetic and revealing, the author asks probing questions about what happened in South Central, and what’s still happening in the U.S. today. The Court Case You Never Heard of, and Why the Ruling Remains Relevant Today. In City of Los Angeles v. Preferred Communications, the U.S. District Court, Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court all agreed that the City had violated the civil rights of half a million people for 10 years and had refused to comply with a 9-0 decision by the Supreme Court of the United States. Like a made-for-TV movie that’s all too real, this injustice to the Black community includes a corrupt big-city mayor, unethical city and country officials, and a dishonest federal judge who deprived the poorest citizens of Los Angeles the right to have cable television. And when the case was finally settled decades later, the side of right won and the author and his minority business investors were awarded a dollar in damages. A dollar. Yet the true cost was the loss of the rights of free speech and free press (education and internet) to the impoverished citizens of South Central LA as generations of injustice were perpetuated and continue to play out on the mean streets of one of America’s largest cities. A dollar. Injustice. Black America. Media. Corruption at the highest levels of government. This is the case you never heard of until now. What did you think was going to happen? Galloway was born in Birmingham, Alabama, but moved shortly thereafter with his family to New York City. He attended Northern Arizona University with the assistance of a baseball scholarship. In the late 1970s, after getting his CPA license, he relocated from a large international accounting firm in San Francisco to a major international investment banking firm in Beverly Hills. (Taken from MENAFN, Amazon and cover of the book)

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

**MINARI is a narrative directed by LEE ISAAC CHUNG. It is about a Korean family that starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas. Screening is through – March 4.

**STOWE STORY LABS 2021 APPLICATION SEASON OPENS – Sidewalk Film Fest is partnering with the Labs for the Third Annual Sidewalk/Stowe Narrative Lab. The Stowe Story Labs was founded to help top emerging screenwriters, filmmakers and creative producers from around the world get work made and seen. The 2021 Programs include: MAY 14-18: Stowe Writers Retreat, JUNE 5-8: Stowe Narrative Lab, AUGUST 25-28: Sidewalk Narrative Lab (Remote) and SEPTEMBER 3-7: Stowe Writers’ Retreat. Apply at Sidewalkfest.com.

**MARCH’S BOOK AND FILM CLUB…BOOK: SOME KIND OF HERO: THE REMARKABLE STORY OF THE JAMES BOND FILMS by MATTHEW FIELD. FILM: SKYFALL (2012 directed by ANTHONY SCHATTERMAN. Register before March 3rd at 7 p.m. Discussion Date is March 31st at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Book + Film Club will remain virtual through June 2021. Email kiwi@sidewalkfest.com for more.

FOR LOVERS OF ART AND CULTURAL ENTERTAINMENT…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WAYS OF SEEING – BUILDINGS AND MONUMENTS through March 2021.

**WALL TO WALL – MERRITT JOHNSON through Spring 2021. BMA hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. with virtual offerings will continue, including live programs, meditation exercises, art-making activities and much more!

**AN EPIC OF EARTH AND WATER Claire Leighton and the New England Industries Series through May 2, 2021.

**ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL through March, 2021, primarily from the Museum’s permanent collection that looks at themes of power and agency. This exhibition takes its name from a painting by Amy Sherald, whose portraits depict Black sitters with pride, dignity, and joy, representation historically only afforded to white people. Some artists in the exhibition look towards power in other creative endeavors, like music. Others contemplate the hidden potential of everyday objects by transforming them into works of art. Several artists engage the representation of space and architecture – including museum spaces – to discover the dynamics of power. Considered together, these works illustrate the importance of being seen, choosing how to be depicted, and telling one’s own history.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY … COMEDIAN MARIO TORY… Mario M. Tory, an up and coming comedian. Funny, witty, and down to earth, this ambitious comedian has had his opportunity to host, feature and involve himself in many outrageous open mic nights. Since his first appearance on stage at the Original Uptown Comedy Corner open mic night Tripping on Tuesday, featuring Grand Hustle, this talented young man hit the ground running! He was featured in a televised UPN talent showcase in his first month. In the months to follow Mario recorded his debut DVD entitled “I Ain’t Lyin”, at the famous Comedy House in Columbia South Carolina. He held down one of the longest running comedy nights in the southside of Atlanta at The Gate. He is also a graduate and a member of the Black Top Circus Improve Group (one of the few Black improve shows).

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…COMEDIAN CHICO BEAN … Chico is ¼ of the infamous 85 South Show Podcast Crew along with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Clayton English and a current cast member of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out.” Although Anthony “Chico” Bean has only been doing stand-up for six years, has compiled the experience of a well-seasoned comedian. Through his budding success as an opener for Chris Wiles, Chico became a founding member of the NC Comics All-Stars as well as NC’s Freestyle Funny Comedy Show. He has performed all over the country at Comedy Clubs, Colleges and Universities. Recently he just completed a run in New York City which included taking the stage at the renowned Gotham Comedy Club for the Nick Cannon CBS Fresh faces Comedy show. Chico also recently worked as a writer & actor on the upcoming E! network sketch comedy series The James Davis Project.

**NEXT WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY…COMEDIAN TONY TONE… 17 years has set the mood for continuous entertainment with his mastery of impressions and real life humor. Tony Tone has appeared on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” BET’s “Comic View,” “Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed,” NBC’s “Later”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and more. He has also shared the stage with other respected comedians including Bill Bellamy, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Griffin, Chris Tucker, Chris Rock, Adele Givens, Steve Harvey, John Witherspoon, Tommy Davidson, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer, just to name a few. For the last three years Tony Tone served as Ringmaster for the historic UniverSoul Circus, also known as “Hip-Hop Under the Big Top,” allowing him to showcase his comedic talents to an entire new audience. The New York Times raved about Tone’s performance declaring, “he delivers ad libs…that a lesser professional would milk too hard.”

**NEXT FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…COMEDIAN COREY HOLCOMB…

**COMING SOON – COMEDIANS KELLY KELLZ AND JORDAN JACKSON, JON “POLAR BEAR” GONZALEZ, COREY HOLCOMB, STEVE MCGRAW, CARLOS MENCIA, JESS HILARIOUS and more… DON’T MISS THEM!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@

