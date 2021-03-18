People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**COMEDIAN LAV LOVE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Get all the latest news.

**WATCH LOTS OF MOVIES …after dinner and with the family and friends at Sidewalk Fest. Check out the Sidewalk Film Fest for lots more.

FRIDAY…

**TRIBUTE TO DRU HILL and JODECI featuring JAY MARCUS & NEKO at Perfect Note.

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN CARLOS MENCIA at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**ENJOY THE DAY …the food, reading books, watching movies, taking a nap or just talking with loved ones and friends on the phone. Get outside! Get some sun if you can!

SATURDAY…

**SAXOPHONIST DELON CHARLEY at Perfect Note.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**COMEDIAN CARLOS MENCIA at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire, Shopping, Eating. Times are changing soon.

SUNDAY…

**FAMILY STRINGS at the Perfect Note.

**FAMILY TIME, GOOD FOOD AND MOVIES.

MONDAY…

**READ A GOOD BOOK…There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around are some to read, EXQUISITE: THE POETRY AND LIFE OF GWENDOLYN BROOKS is written by SUZANNE SLADE AND illustrated by COZBI A. CABRENA. …or you can get an e-book.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**LIVE FROM THE STARDOME RICKEY SMILEY KARAOKE.

TUESDAY…

**READ A REAL GOOD BOOK…You might like cookbooks, to-do books, game books, picture books, history books. You might like: JUMP AT THE SUN: THE TRUE LIFE OF THE UNSTOPPABLE STORYCATCHER ZORA HURSTON is written by ALICIA D. WILLIAMS and JACQUELINE ALCANTARA. Check it out!

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**COMEDIAN TIM STATUM at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN TIM STATUM at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com. Check out

**COMEDIAN JESS HILARIOUS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**GRAND OPENING – HUEYTOWN SPRING FLING FOOD TRUCK CORNER, Saturday, noon until 5 p.m., located at 2925 19th Street, Hueytown.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**MARCH MADNESS – L.i.t on 8th presents March Madness Friday – MS. FEE FEE, Saturday – WII, March 26 – JEREMY FLYY and March 27 – YUNG VOKALZ at 618 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr., Blvd.

**GUITARIST CASHMERE WILLIAMS, Voted Best Male Jazz Artist, performing March 29, (Friday) 6-9 p.m. at Billy’s, 4520 Overton Road.

**Red Baraat, a band known for its joyful celebration of music and dance, will perform a free, live-streamed concert Thursday, April 1, presented by the RED BARAAT. The 7 p.m. CT virtual concert is free; registration is required. Reserve your spot now. For more information, visit AlysStephens.org.

**REUBEN STUDDARD’S NEW SINGLE JOHN LEWIS LIVES – Grammy Award-nominated singer and Season Two winner of “American Idol” Ruben Studdard is teaming with D.C. songwriter and producer Alan Scott for the single “John Lewis Lives,” a song dedicated to the late civil rights icon and United States Congressman.

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…

**NEXT THURSDAY WEEKDAY WALK, Meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Leisurely Weekday Walk Very Near Birmingham at Turkey Creek Nature Preserve near Pinson in Jefferson County, Alabama – DETAILS: You are invited to participate in an easy, fun Southeastern Outings short dayhike in the Turkey Creek Nature Preserve near Pinson. Walk through this heavily-wooded area. Hike on a new trail that extends through the woods from the parking lot at the main park gate. Along the way pass by a large creek with a beautiful, long, sloping waterfall in the middle of the preserve. Total hiking distance is about 3.2 miles. Bring drinking water. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the Turkey Creek Nature Preserve Main Gate parking lot on Turkey Creek Road. Depart at 10 a.m. Info. and trip leader: Christine Heckemeyer, 205-979-5730.

FOR LOVERS OF ART AND CULTURAL ENTERTAINMENT…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**GATHER, is a virtual film screening, March 25, 6-7:30 p.m. follows the stories of the Native Americans on the frontlines of a growing movement to reconnect with spiritual and cultural identifies that were devastated by genocide. An indigenous chef embarks on an ambitious project to reclaim ancient foodways on the Apache reservation; in South Dakota a gifted Lakota high school student, raised on a buffalo ranch, is proving her tribe’s native wisdom through her passion for science; and a group of young men of the Yurok tribe in Northern California.

**WAYS OF SEEING – BUILDINGS AND MONUMENTS through March 2021.

**ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL through March, 2021, primarily from the Museum’s permanent collection that looks at themes of power and agency. This exhibition takes its name from a painting by Amy Sherald, whose portraits depict Black sitters with pride, dignity, and joy, representation historically only afforded to white people. Some artists in the exhibition look towards power in other creative endeavors, like music. Others contemplate the hidden potential of everyday objects by transforming them into works of art. Several artists engage the representation of space and architecture – including museum spaces – to discover the dynamics of power. Considered together, these works illustrate the importance of being seen, choosing how to be depicted, and telling one’s own history.

**WALL TO WALL – MERRITT JOHNSON through Spring 2021. BMA hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. with virtual offerings will continue, including live programs, meditation exercises, art-making activities and much more!

**AN EPIC OF EARTH AND WATER Claire Leighton and the New England Industries Series through May 2, 2021.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**SELF-CARE SATURDAYS – LADY WOO presents Self-Care Saturdays – PUTTING THE U BACK IN BRUNCH, Saturday, at the Vault, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Brunch Buffet, Bottomless Mimosas ‘til noon, Self-Care Set Ups for the First 25 to RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/self-care/saturdays-brunch-tickets-143911887329

**UNCF GALA VIRTUAL LIVESTREAM, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. VIP Reception and 7:30 p.m. Program. The Honorable Mayor RANDALL WOODFIN hosts the event with entertainment by ERIC ESSIX TRIO. The 2021 Masked Awards Honorees are DR. JESSE J. LEWIS, SR., JJ Lewis Investment and JONATHAN K. PORTER, Alabama Power Company. LEROY ABRAHAM of Regions Bank is Chair and TRACEY MORANT ADAMS, with Renasant Bank is Vice Chair.

**MAGIC CITY MARKET PLACE at Good People Brewing and Urban Supply, 1- 5 p.m., Saturday, APRIL 3 AND APRIL 17. For more: magiccitymarketplace@gmail.com

**UNCF EMPOWER ME TOUR – Calling all HBCU students to a Career Readiness Conference, March 26, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Corporate Executives will be on hand. Scholarships & Prizes are Available as well as Internships & Career Opportunities. FREE. Register at: empowermetour.org.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS.

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES – Aid with watering and plant care in the Gardens’ greenhouses and outdoor lath houses and discover the lush exotic varieties of tropicals and rare beauties. Go to volunteer@bbgardens.org for details.

**HONEY FROM THE GARDENS – The Library at the Gardens have a curbside service, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays, to purchase locally sourced honey from the Gardens’ hives or flavored in cinnamon, lemon or jalapeno from Ivy Brook Apiary. Call (205) 588-4593 or (205) 533-6062 to schedule a pickup.

FOR LOVERS OF SPORTS…

**79th ANNUAL McDONALD’S MAGIC CITY CLASSIC – The McDonald’s Magic City Classic 79th Annual event presented by Coca-Cola has a new kick-off time of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17th. If you are unable to make it to the game, you can still support Alabama A&M and Alabama State by watching the live broadcast on ESPNU. The largest HBCU Classic in the country will take place at Legion Field on Saturday, April 17, when Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University battle it out for bragging rights. There will a limited amount of mobile only, reserved tickets sold to the game and tickets can be purchased online at www.magiccityclassic.com . Reserved game tickets are $35 and no general admission tickets will be sold. Masks must be worn at all times while at Legion Field and social distancing will be enforced. For additional event information and to purchase your tickets online, visit www.magiccityclassic.com

**THE WORLD GAMES are coming July 7-17, 2022. Look for more!

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

…HERE is some book news… books about writers and written by authors. Check it out! (Some taken from Book Riot)

**BOOK: EXQUISITE: THE POETRY AND LIFE OF GWENDOLYN BROOKS is written by SUZANNE SLADE and illustrated by COZBI A. CABRENA. It recounts the life of Gwendolyn Brooks, the first Black person to win the Pulitzer Prize, receiving the award for poetry in 1950. Her poetry, about “real life,” included themes of love, loneliness, family, and poverty. This is a captivating picture book about a captivating writer.

**BOOK: BROWN GIRL DREAMING is written by JACQUELINE WOODSON, the writer herself. Raised in South Carolina and New York, Woodson always felt halfway home in each place. In vivid poems, she shares what it was like to grow up as an African American in the 1960s and 1970s, living with the remnants of Jim Crow and her growing awareness of the Civil Rights movement.

**BOOK: JUMP AT THE SUN: THE TRUE LIFE OF THE UNSTOPPABLE STORYCATCHER ZORA HURSTON is written by ALICIA D. WILLIAMS and JACQUELINE ALCANTARA. As a young girl, Zora Neale Hurston wanted nothing more than to be surrounded by stories. Her mama always told her that if she wanted something, “to jump at de sun,” because even though you might not land quite that high, at least you’d get off the ground. So, Zora jumped from place to place, from the porch of the general store where she listened to folktales to Howard University to Harlem. Her stories included tales about people that no one had paid attention to before, until she wrote them down.

**BOOK: A MOST CLEVER GIRL: HOW JANE AUSTEN DISCOVERED HER VOICE is written by JASMINE A. STIRLING and VESPER STAMPER. Most people know Jane Austen as the witty writer of many books. As a young girl, she delighted in making her family laugh with tales that poked fun at the popular novels of her time, stories that featured fragile ladies and ridiculous plots. Before long, Jane was writing her own stories — uproariously funny ones, using all the details of her life in a country village as inspiration. Her books are now some of the most beloved around the world.

**BOOK NEWS – Idris Elba Writing Children’s Book Collection Inspired by His Daughter – Actor Idris Elba has just announced that he will be moving into the literary world. He has just signed a multi-book deal with HarperCollins to publish a collection of children’s books. The book series will be written by Elba with the help of Robyn Charteris. Elba says he can’t wait “to bring stories inspired by my daughter to life.” You can expect to see these books hit shelves in 2022.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY … COMEDIAN LAV LOVE…From his early start hosting high school talent shows, to his honorable stint in the United States Armed Forces, “LAV LUV” has always known that his destiny was on stage, making people laugh. LAV made his way to “open mic night” at Atlanta’s Uptown Comedy Corner, and has been on a whirlwind roll with comedy ever since. He is now one of the four permanent hosts at Uptown Comedy Corner which has showcased for hosts Corey “ZOOMAN” Miller, Earthquake, Chris Tucker, and Don “DC” Curry. Lav is a true student of the art of professional stand-up comedy and is a very diverse comedian with jokes dealing with socioeconomic/ politically correct issues to the ambiance of normal relationships and racially provoking thoughts. He consistently polishes his act and has expanded his talents to improvisation

**FRIDAY AND SATURDAY … COMEDIAN CARLOS MENCIA…Carlos Mencia is undoubtedly one of today’s most popular entertainers and comics. Whether it is man-on-the-street interviews, studio comedy commercial parodies, nationwide sold-out tours or films, Mencia demonstrates an extraordinary ability to connect with a wide and diverse audience.

**MONDAY…LIVE FROM THE STARDOME WITH RICKEY SMILEY KARAOKE… Karaoke Night with Rickey Smiley is BACK and this time bringing the fun directly to you! Join a NATIONWIDE live streaming event with host Rickey Smiley. Enjoy incredible karaoke performances, surprise special guests, and a good time only Rickey Smiley can provide.

**NEXT WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY… COMEDIAN TIM STATUM…Entertaining audiences wherever he goes, Tim is a Birmingham native who will keep you in stitches with his southern style humor and storytelling. Tim incorporates real-life stories of growing up in the country with classic stand-up comedy to provide a hilarious evening.

*NEXT FRIDAY AND SATURDAY…COMEDIAN JESS HILARIOUS

**COMING SOON – COMEDIANS TIM STATUM, JESS HILARIOUS and more… DON’T MISS THEM!

Well, that's it. Tell you more 'next' time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column.

