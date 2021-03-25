People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

CELEBRATING WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH!!!

TODAY…

**COMEDIAN TIM STATUM at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Get all the latest news.

**WATCH LOTS OF MOVIES …after dinner and with the family and friends at Sidewalk Fest. Check out the Sidewalk Film Fest for lots more.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN JESS HILARIOUS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**ENJOY THE DAY …the food, reading books, watching movies, taking a nap or just talking with loved ones and friends on the phone. Get outside! Get some sun if you can!

SATURDAY…

**A NIGHT LIVE WITH CLINTON BABERS at Perfect Note.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**COMEDIAN JESS HILARIOUS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**KHARRIS’S DRAG BRUNCH at StarDome Comedy Club

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire, Shopping, Eating. Times are changing soon.

SUNDAY…

**FAMILY TIME, GOOD FOOD AND MOVIES.

MONDAY…

**READ A GOOD BOOK…There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around are some to read, BOOK: SHE REPRESENTS: 44 WOMEN WHO ARE CHANGING POLITICS AND THE WORLD is written by CAITLIN DONOHUE. …or you can get an e-book.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**READ A REAL GOOD BOOK…You might like cookbooks, to-do books, game books, picture books, history books. You might like: BOOK: GIRLS WHO RUN THE WORLD: 31 CEOS WHO MEAN BUSINESS is written by DIANA KAPP and illustrated by BIJOU KARMAN Check it out!

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**COMEDIAN TIM BAE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN TIM BAE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com. Check out

**COMEDIAN TONY ROBERTS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FIRST FRIDAY WITH DOM TURNING XXX at Perfect Note.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**MARCH MADNESS – L.i.t on 8th presents March Madness Friday – JEREMY FLYY and Saturday – YUNG VOKALZ at 618 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr., Blvd.

**GUITARIST CASHMERE WILLIAMS, Voted Best Male Jazz Artist, performing March 29, (Friday) 6-9 p.m. at Billy’s, 4520 Overton Road.

**Red Baraat, a band known for its joyful celebration of music and dance, will perform a free, live-streamed concert Thursday, April 1, presented by the RED BARAAT. The 7 p.m. CT virtual concert is free; registration is required. Reserve your spot now. For more information, visit AlysStephens.org.

**RUBEN STUDDARD’S NEW SINGLE JOHN LEWIS LIVES – Grammy Award-nominated singer and Season Two winner of “American Idol” Ruben Studdard is teaming with D.C. songwriter and producer Alan Scott for the single “John Lewis Lives,” a song dedicated to the late civil rights icon and United States Congressman.

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…

**THURSDAY WEEKDAY WALK, Meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Leisurely Weekday Walk Very Near Birmingham at Turkey Creek Nature Preserve near Pinson in Jefferson County, Alabama – DETAILS: You are invited to participate in an easy, fun Southeastern Outings short dayhike in the Turkey Creek Nature Preserve near Pinson. Walk through this heavily-wooded area. Hike on a new trail that extends through the woods from the parking lot at the main park gate. Along the way pass by a large creek with a beautiful, long, sloping waterfall in the middle of the preserve. Total hiking distance is about 3.2 miles. Bring drinking water. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the Turkey Creek Nature Preserve Main Gate parking lot on Turkey Creek Road. Depart at 10 a.m. Info. and trip leader: Christine Heckemeyer, 205-979-5730.

**SATURDAY DAY HIKE, Meet 8:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Dayhike, Alabama Nature Center, Millbrook, Alabama – DETAILS: The former Lanark Estate in Millbrook, Alabama, was conveyed to provide for long-term stewardship of the property and development of an outdoor education facility that is now known as the Alabama Nature Center. The Center is a planned use facility offering hands on, outdoor-based educational programs and activities for students, educators, church and civic groups, and the general public. The Center contains 350 acres of striking forests, fields, streams, wetlands and parks that are traversed by five miles of boardwalks and trails in three regions. Bring $5 per person Nature Center admission fee with you. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 and over able to walk two miles without complaining are welcome on this outing. Optional dinner after the hike. Meet for this outing at 8:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria. We plan to depart from there at 9 a.m. Info: Dexter Duren, 205/765-2293.

FOR LOVERS OF ART AND CULTURAL ENTERTAINMENT…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**GATHER, is a virtual film screening, TODAY, 6-7:30 p.m. follows the stories of the Native Americans on the frontlines of a growing movement to reconnect with spiritual and cultural identifies that were devastated by genocide. An indigenous chef embarks on an ambitious project to reclaim ancient foodways on the Apache reservation; in South Dakota a gifted Lakota high school student, raised on a buffalo ranch, is proving her tribe’s native wisdom through her passion for science; and a group of young men of the Yurok tribe in Northern California.

**WAYS OF SEEING – BUILDINGS AND MONUMENTS through March 2021.

**ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL through March, 2021, primarily from the Museum’s permanent collection that looks at themes of power and agency. This exhibition takes its name from a painting by Amy Sherald, whose portraits depict Black sitters with pride, dignity, and joy, representation historically only afforded to white people. Some artists in the exhibition look towards power in other creative endeavors, like music. Others contemplate the hidden potential of everyday objects by transforming them into works of art. Several artists engage the representation of space and architecture – including museum spaces – to discover the dynamics of power. Considered together, these works illustrate the importance of being seen, choosing how to be depicted, and telling one’s own history.

**WALL TO WALL – MERRITT JOHNSON through Spring 2021. BMA hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. with virtual offerings will continue, including live programs, meditation exercises, art-making activities and much more!

**AN EPIC OF EARTH AND WATER Claire Leighton and the New England Industries Series through May 2, 2021.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**SELF-CARE SATURDAYS – LADY WOO presents Self-Care Saturdays – PUTTING THE U BACK IN BRUNCH, Saturday, at the Vault, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Brunch Buffet, Bottomless Mimosas ‘til noon, Self-Care Set Ups for the First 25 to RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/self-care/saturdays-brunch-tickets-143911887329

**MAGIC CITY MARKET PLACE at Good People Brewing and Urban Supply, 1- 5 p.m., Saturday, APRIL 3 AND APRIL 17. For more: magiccitymarketplace@gmail.com

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS.

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES – Aid with watering and plant care in the Gardens’ greenhouses and outdoor lath houses and discover the lush exotic varieties of tropicals and rare beauties. Go to volunteer@bbgardens.org for details.

**HONEY FROM THE GARDENS – The Library at the Gardens have a curbside service, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays, to purchase locally sourced honey from the Gardens’ hives or flavored in cinnamon, lemon or jalapeno from Ivy Brook Apiary. Call (205) 588-4593 or (205) 533-6062 to schedule a pickup.

FOR LOVERS OF SPORTS…

**79th ANNUAL McDONALD’S MAGIC CITY CLASSIC – The McDonald’s Magic City Classic 79th Annual event presented by Coca-Cola has a new kick-off time of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17th. If you are unable to make it to the game, you can still support Alabama A&M and Alabama State by watching the live broadcast on ESPNU. The largest HBCU Classic in the country will take place at Legion Field on Saturday, April 17, when Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University battle it out for bragging rights. There will be a limited amount of mobile only, reserved tickets sold to the game and tickets can be purchased online at www.magiccityclassic.com . Reserved game tickets are $35 and no general admission tickets will be sold. Masks must be worn at all times while at Legion Field and social distancing will be enforced. For additional event information and to purchase your tickets online, visit www.magiccityclassic.com

**THE WORLD GAMES are coming July 7-17, 2022. Look for more!

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

…HERE is some book news… books about writers and written by authors. Check it out! (Some taken from Book Riot)

BOOK NEWS: Barack Obama Discusses A PROMISED LAND with Isabel Wilkerson in a Virtual Event. On Monday, March 29, Barnes & Noble is welcoming Barack Obama to a virtual discussion about his book A Promised Land. The #1 New York Times bestselling book ‘A PROMISED LAND’ is the first volume in former President Obama’s presidential memoirs. Obama will be in conversation with Isabel Wilkerson, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. The event will be free to attend, but registration is required.

**BOOK: GIRLS WHO RUN THE WORLD: 31 CEOS WHO MEAN BUSINESS is written by DIANA KAPP and illustrated by BIJOU KARMAN. This book is ideal for future entrepreneurs. Part biography, part business how-to, and fully empowering, this book shows that you’re never too young to dream BIG! With colorful portraits, fun interviews and DIY tips, Girls Who Run the World features the success stories of 31 leading ladies today of companies like Rent the Runway, PopSugar, and Soul Cycle.

**BOOK: NATIVE WOMEN CHANGING THEIR WORLDS is written by PATRICIA CUTRIGHT. From historical to contemporary change makers, Cutright’s book is the ninth in a series of books that highlight Native and First Nations people. This collection showcases 12 women from a wide range of tribes and affiliations who’ve gone from any number of challenging backgrounds to become politicians, activists.

**BOOK: SHE REPRESENTS: 44 WOMEN WHO ARE CHANGING POLITICS AND THE WORLD is written by CAITLIN DONOHUE. A highly designed and readable collection of women in the United States and across the world who are political leaders, as well as community activists, grassroots change makers, and more. In addition to the women profiled, there are several more lists throughout the collection offering pathways into learning about other women rocking it in political change.

**BOOK: WOMEN DISCOVERERS: TOP WOMEN IN SCIENCE is written by MARIE MOINARD and illustrated by CHRISTELLE PRECOUT. An outstanding STEM read, this comic collective biography is all about rad women in science, past and present. Space, chemistry, computing, telecommunications, and more are among the fields where these women have excelled. Global in scope, some of the women will be familiar to readers, while others will be new discoveries.

**BOOK: THRILL SEEKERS: 15 REMARKABLE WOMEN IN EXTREME SPORTS is written by ANN MCCALLUM STAATS. The first book in a forthcoming series of collective biographies, this collection features 15 women involved in extreme sports. Among the athletes included are those involved in cliff diving, Formula 1 racing, wingsuit flying, and more. The women are international, diverse, and, of course, show the highs, lows, challenges, and wins that come along with extreme sports.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY… COMEDIAN TIM STATUM…Entertaining audiences wherever he goes, Tim is a Birmingham native who will keep you in stitches with his southern style humor and storytelling. Tim incorporates real-life stories of growing up in the country with classic stand-up comedy to provide a hilarious evening.

**FRIDAY AND SATURDAY…COMEDIAN JESS HILARIOUS… Jess Hilarious is known for a comedian in Baltimore. She has been recognized by some members of the VH1 family for voice imitations. What we really wanna know is, what started her fame? Where does she get it from? Is this really what she wanna be known as? But all comedians have their secrets. Does she have one?

**WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY… COMEDIAN TIM BAE… Tim Bae is an American joke artist and web character situated in Houston. He stands up parody in numerous clubs in the Houston region, particularly the Jackson satire club. In addition, Tim transfers numerous satire plays on his Instagram and YouTube channel. Tim Bae has acquired numerous supporters and fans over the recent years. Tim calls his fans Bae Hive. He acts in numerous spots and even visits across North America. Who is Tim Bae, otherwise known as Tim Scott? Tim is a humorist and web character who transfers clever recordings on the web. Tim Bae normally does parody plays claiming to be a lady. Tim Bae is the web name of the entertainer. He utilizes the name of all his web-based media records, and his genuine name is Tim Scott.

**NEXT FRIDAY AND SATURDAY … COMEDIAN TONY ROBERTS…

**COMING SOON – COMEDIANS NATE BARGATZE, MATT RIFE, CHRIS KATTAN, NEPHEW TOMMY, KERWIN CLAIBORNE and more… DON’T MISS THEM!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birmingham

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

