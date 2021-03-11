Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, How has the COVID-19 pandemic, around for a year now, changed you?

Lori Brown: “It has not changed the way I work. My husband and I own our own business and sell containers and rent containers, so he still goes out on the road and delivers… we haven’t gotten sick and we have stayed pretty steady except for the fact that the price of containers went up so that slowed down business a little bit.”

Peyton Brown: “I think school would be the biggest change, I attend Gardendale High School and it has created about half the time (attending) and twice the work … for the most part, wearing a mask and cleaning and sanitizing has changed the most as for my lifestyle.”

Mary Luke: “At the beginning of the pandemic, I didn’t go anywhere, I tried to stay home and now it has gotten to the point where I do occasionally go out but in a safe way… for example, I’ll go someplace where I can be around people but also be outside and be six feet a part and they can have their own space.”

Gilberto Herrera: “It has actually been a blessing for work, I went from having to drive to meet clients to actually doing everything virtually, so instead of having three to four meetings a day, I can do eight meetings a day… and I’ve begun to sanitize more and take more precautions with crowds coming over and if someone comes over, I check temperatures… so I just take more precautions to keep everyone in my household safe.”

