Princeton’s Baptist Medical Center’s Letisha Shields Named a Tenet Hero

Princeton Baptist Medical Center on Tuesday announced that Letisha Shields, nurse manager in the Medical Intensive Care Unit, has been honored by Tenet Healthcare as part of its annual recognition program. Letisha has been named a “Tenet Hero” for her incredible contributions in 2020.

The Tenet Heroes program celebrates those individuals who make a meaningful impact within their respective communities that goes above and beyond their daily job responsibilities. Nominated by fellow colleagues, Tenet Heroes exemplify the company’s core values and key tenets of its Community Built on Care.



Letisha was recognized as a Tenet Hero for her commitment to caring for COVID-19 patients and her demonstrated leadership behavior that inspires others, including compassion, warmth, innovative thinking, teamwork and, above all, resilience.



“Letisha is well deserving of this distinction and embodies what it means to be a healthcare hero,” said Princeton Baptist Medical Center CEO, Mike Neuendorf. “We are grateful for Letisha’s dedication, selflessness and commitment to compassionate care, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to work alongside her as part of our Princeton Baptist family.”

