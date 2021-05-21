Pastor Mike Jr. Nominated for Artist of Year, 6 Other Stellar Awards   

therockcity.org

After a record 2020 of BIG wins and unforgettable performances, Alabama singer, songwriter and megachurch leader Pastor Mike Jr. is back and bigger in gospel music with seven Stellar Awards nominations this year including Rap Hip Hop Gospel Album, Album of the Year, Urban Inspirational Performance and Artist of the Year nominations.

Pastor Mike McClure Jr. is a native of Birmingham and Senior Pastor of Rock City Church.

In 2020, McClure had five nominations and won in two categories at the 2020 Stellar Awards. McClure won the Rap Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year Stellar Award for his album, “Live Free,” and the Stellar Award for best new artist.

He may top those achievements at the 2021 Stellar Awards scheduled for July 10 in Nashville.

“This should be no surprise to any of us”, says Blacksmoke Music Worldwide CEO Kerry Douglas with humility. Pastor Mike Jr. dared to show us that God still does BIG things, he kept telling us God is about to blow your minds. That song resonated with people all over this country. He went to the Stellars [in 2020] and won Best New Artist. We released Freedom Session, I Got It was the follow up, and it not only hit number one on the Gospel radio charts, but it is also making its way up the urban charts. Pastor Mike, Jr. lives out loud and bold, he takes God at his word, this is his season and his moment, and we are just running over with joy.”

Pastor Mike Jr. said, “I’m so humbled and so excited to be nominated for seven Stellar Awards. As a kid, you always dream about what would life be like if you made it BIG, and oftentimes they would tell you that you couldn’t do it from Birmingham, Alabama. I’m living proof that if you put God first and stay true to it and work hard, dreams do come true.”

His single, “I Got It,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard gospel airplay chart for the week of March 13, 2021.

In addition to his worldwide music ministry that appeals to both saints and common people from all walks of life, Pastor Mike Jr. is found weekly doing what he loves serving as pastor and teacher of The Rock City Church in Birmingham. His practical teachings reach the masses through his extensive social media presence.

Pastor Mike’s Rock City Church was named one of the fastest growing churches in the South by Outreach Magazine. Pastor Mike Jr. is signed to Black Smoke Music Worldwide.

