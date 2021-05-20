Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What was your fondest memory of high school or college?

GRAYSON HILL: “When I was in college at Samford University, I would attend the Birmingham Chili Cook-Off every year. It’s one of the largest events in Birmingham with 14,000 people, live music, good food, good friends…. It was just a really good time. I can’t wait to go back one day, hopefully once COVID is over.”

JESS CRIVER: “I attended Otterbein University in Central Ohio and my fondest memory would be meeting my now-husband, Adam. We took some of the same classes and our fraternities and sororities were close and did a lot of events and community service together and we just clicked. We’ve been together for eight years and have been married for almost two.”

DANIELLE ROBERTS: “When I was at Duke University, I went to South Africa for a summer . . . I enjoyed working there and what I got to do. I was working for a women’s law firm that worked to restore women’s rights…I got to work all over in Cape Town and Johannesburg… it was great.”

TYLER YARBROUGH: “I went to Brookwood High School and I was member of the cheerleading squad all four years and I was even captain my senior year. It was really fun because we cheered at football and basketball games and went to cheer competitions and me and the other girls on the squad just built a really good bond and friendship.”

