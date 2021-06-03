Celebrate Summer with Vulacan’s 117th Birthday Bash

visitvulcan.com

Vulcan may be the world’s largest cast iron statue, but he still needs help blowing out his birthday candles! On Sunday, June 6 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., join Vulcan Park and Museum for Vulcan’s 117th Birthday Bash presented by UAB Callahan Eye Hospital.

Enjoy a wonderful Sunday afternoon with music by JAMM Entertainment, free Blue Bell Ice Cream and cookies. The ever-popular trackless train will return along with special guest appearances from Moana, Princess Tiana, Spiderman and ‘The Big Guy’ himself. There will be performances by Clog Wild Cloggers, Corazon de Alabama and much more. Game Stop is returning, and The World Games 2022 will join in the festivities. There will be more than 15 vendors with activities for all ages including moonwalks, art projects and more. Magic City Ts will be onsite selling cool merchandise.

Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Who Dat Sno Cones, ThirsTea and Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co. will be onsite for purchase.

This year beer and wine will be available and Redmont Distilling will be onsite with a special birthday cocktail.

The first 500 kids that enter will receive a special Vulcan favor swag bag including $10 Top Golf game play card, Bud’s Best Cookies and more.

Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children 5-12 (free for children under 4) and includes all activities and access to Vulcan Museum, Vulcan’s observation tower and the new Linn-Henley Gallery exhibit titled, From Factory to Field: The Dream of Baseball in Birmingham.

Important party details:

— Advanced tickets encouraged

— Masks and social distancing are required for those who are unvaccinated

— Special guests include Mayor Randall Woodfin and Miss Alabama Teen 2021

–Free Blue Bell ice cream and cookies by Piggly Wiggly Birmingham (while supplies last)

— Food and refreshments from Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Who Dat Sno Cones, ThirsTea, Naughty but Nice Kettle

— Corn Co., and Coca-Cola products will be available for purchase

— Beer, Wine and Redmont Distilling products will be available for adults 21 and over for purchase

— On-site parking is limited. FREE shuttles will be available from the parking lot at the Jefferson County Board of Education across Valley Avenue

— No pets allowed during special events

To purchase tickets and schedule of events, check out visitvulcan.com/events.

Vulcan’s 117th Birthday Bash is presented by UAB Callahan Eye Hospital with additional support from Stone Building, Piggly Wiggly, Coca-Cola Bottling United, Game Stop, Alabama Family Connection Magazine, Top Golf, Babypalooza and media sponsors CBS 42, Birmingham Parent, Birmingham Mom’s Blog , La Jefa and Latino News.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

