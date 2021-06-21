Tuskegee University Receives $5 Million Grant from Google

Tuskegee.edu

Tuskegee University last week announced it is one of 10 institutions to receive a $5 million grant from Google, designed to help create pathways and opportunities for increased diverse representation in the STEM industry.

The one-time unrestricted financial grant will provide Tuskegee University with financial support for scholarships, technological infrastructure support, career readiness and curriculum development.

“I am so very pleased that Google chose Tuskegee University as one of its partners for this program. Their $5 million gift will support the University as it bolsters its work in STEM education and moves forward into new fields in STEM and in business,” Interim President of Tuskegee University Charlotte P. Morris, Ph.D. said. “This gift will have a lasting and profound impact on the course of the University’s future plans.”

“I’m delighted to provide our HBCU partners with a $50 million unrestricted grant. These institutions are actively shaping the next generation of Black leaders and are helping build a more diverse workforce across all industries,” said Melonie Parker, Chief Diversity Officer for Google. “This investment further solidifies our commitment to providing access and opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech.”

“I am glad to see that Google decided to award a $5 million grant to Tuskegee University to help create opportunities for increased representation in the STEM industry,” Rep. Mike Rogers said. “STEM education is critical for the future of our nation’s workforce and I’m happy to see more investment in this area of study.”

This investment builds on Google’s Pathways to Tech initiative, which was announced earlier this year and is designed to build equity for HBCU computing education, help job seekers find tech roles, and ensure that Black employees have growth opportunities and feel included at work.

