Miles College clears $2.1M in outstanding student balances

miles.edu

Miles College has cleared balances for eligible students enrolled in classes during the Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 semesters.

By using the funding Miles College has received through both the CARES Act and Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), the college was able to clear $2.1 million in outstanding student balances.

Additionally, the college allocated $1.6 million in emergency grant aid to provide resources for students to continue their education while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this time, students have faced many challenges, both academically and personally, yet they have continued to endure and pursue their higher education goals,” said Bobbie Knight, Miles College President. “As we begin the 2021 – 2022 school year, we look forward to supporting the success of our students.”

Miles College is committed to the continued success of its students and grateful for the opportunity to be able to provide that extra assistance that many of its students may need, said the college.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

