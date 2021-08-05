People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**ENSLEY’S FOOD TRUCK THURSDAYS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 19th Street in Ensley.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**R&B & KARAOKE THURSDAYS at 4 Seasons Sports Bar & Grill, Happy Hour 4-8 p.m. with DJ SLIP mixing Live and hosted by KURVY KERRI and Le’DARIUS HILLIARD.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**WATCH LOTS OF MOVIES – Check out the Sidewalk Film Fest for lots more.

FRIDAY…

**JO DEE MESSINA at Iron City.

**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WITH DOMINIQUE at Perfect Note.

**COMEDIAN DeRAY DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

SATURDAY…

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**CELEBRATING JAMAICA’S INDEPENDENCE – Celebrate the 59th Anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd, Saturday, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. featuring CULTURE DREAD REGGAE BAND, music by RICH MUZE and guest DJs hosted by SLAYYY QUEEN with Caribbean food specials and Reggae rum punch.

**TRIBUTE TO FRANKIE BEVERLY AND MAZE featuring DEE BRADLEY at Perfect Note.

**COMEDIAN DeRAY DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**FAMILY TIME, GOOD FOOD AND MOVIES.

**COMEDIAN DeRAY DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWINGS PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

**STAND UP COMEDY with host BENNIE MAC, MZ. NEDRA, DJ OEDRER and DERIC SLEEZY EVANS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY…

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MILKSHAKE QUINTET featuring Jazz Vocalist CHRISTINE MAYFIELD. Showtime is Friday, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s On 3rd 1725 3rd Avenue North, downtown.

**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN JOHN JOHANN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**KEYBOARDIST BRIAN SIMPSON at Perfect Note.

**ON THE BORDER and THE EAGLES TRIBUTE at Iron City.

FOR POLITICAL TIMES…look for more… GET OUT AND VOTE AUGUST 24!!

**DISTRICT 8 MEET AND GREET, FRIDAY, 5 p.m. at Que’s Bar & Grill.

**BIRMINGHAM ELECT FEST ’21, Saturday, 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Linn Park, downtown with LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, the URI BAND, D’MARIE and MATTHEW CARROLL and more.

**FIVE POINTS WEST COMMUNITY hosts DISTRICT 8 CANDIDATES FORUM – Five Points West Community to host District 8 Candidates’ Forum for School Board and City Council ONLY on Thursday, August 12th, 5-7 p.m. at the First United Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4616 Terrace R, Birmingham, AL 35208

**DISTRICT 8 MEET AND GREET – If you are still interested in getting to know the people in the neighborhood running for office or interested in meeting those persons that live in the neighborhood, then this is a good time to do so on Sunday, August 15, 5:30 p.m. at 1811 Eufaula Avenue. For more info, email gwenderu@yahoo.com RE: DISTRICT 8 VOTE (in the subject line). OR call (205) 427-7195 and leave a message.

**RUNNING FOR ANY OFFICE…Share some of your info with me. Send to me at gwenderu@yahoo.com

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**SUNDAY… AN EVENING OF LOVE, 5 p.m. at the BJCC Concert Hall with PEABO BRYSON, WILL DOWNING, NAJEEM GLENN JONES, ERIC ESSIX, and hosted by JJ WILLIAMSON.

**AMERICAN IDOL ALABAMA AUDITIONS – Alabama Vocalists who think they have the talent to perform on American Idol for the upcoming season, can showcase their talents with virtual auditions for Alabama talent on August 16. Sign up at Americanidol.com/auditions. Contestants can either reserve a spot for an in-person virtual audition with show producers, or submit an online video audition. Must be at least 15 years old.

FOR REGGAE LOVERS…IT’S IRIE Y’ALL…

**SATURDAY… INTERNATIONAL REGGAE VIBES – A Celebration of the 59th Anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence held at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd, Saturday, August 7, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. featuring CULTURE DREAD REGGAE BAND, music by RICH MUZE and guest DJs hosted by SLAYYY QUEEN with Caribbean food specials and Reggae rum punch. For more info, Call

(205) 427-0710.

NEAR IN DAUPHIN ISLAND…A Destination City…

**AUGUST 13-15 – YOU ARE INVITED!!!….5TH ANNUAL DAUPHIN ISLAND REGGAE WEEKEND – Island Music, food and Drink Specials all weekend long. Expect cool vibes and laid back feelings all weekend as Dauphin Island puts on a little ‘Jamaican Jammin’’ with the 5th Annual Reggae Weekend. Select restaurants and bars will be celebrating the food and music of “dat” other island – JAMAICA. (Mark the dates.) Starts AUGUST 13, 5 p.m. ends AUGUST 15, 8 p.m. at Dauphin Island (FRIDAY thru SUNDAY) Live music all weekend at venues around the island along with food and drink specials with 10 bands/artists over the weekend. IRIE!!! Ya Man!

**SIDE NOTE: MORE FOR REGGAE MUSIC LOVERS ABOUT DAUPHIN ISLAND – Dauphin Island is the southernmost point of Alabama and a must visit during the summer, if you ever wanted a get outdoors trip. In addition to its crystal-clear water, it has the best sunsets…NO COMPARISON. YES, right here in Alabama. It has been known as the ‘Sunset Capital of Alabama.’ What better time to see a sunset than during the 5th Annual Dauphin Island Reggae Weekend – August 13- 15. While there, check out the beautiful scenery, famous Audubon Bird Sanctuary, Fort Gaines, (better known for its role in the Battle of Mobile Bay), and its ‘great’ places to eat. This is your chance to get a little bit of paradise – An island gem in Alabama. So… next weekend…

The 5th Annual Dauphin Island Reggae Music Festival is set for next Friday-Sunday and you’re invited to party! Island music, food & drink specials and more will be offered at multiple venues as follows; FRIDAY, Aug. 13 – Pirates Bar & Grill/Leland Clay 5-9 p.m., Dinners Ready/Franklin Pratt 2-5 p.m., Islanders Restaurant/Marcus Elizondo 6-9 p.m., SATURDAY, Aug. 14 – Pirates Bar & Grill/Irie Sanka 12-4 p.m., Green Park/Ryan Balthrop & Kenny Murphy 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Dockside Restaurant/Marcus Elizondo 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Green Park/Hor!zen Band 1:30-5:30 p.m., Islanders Restaurant/Corey Rezner 5-9 p.m., SUNDAY, Aug. 15 – Lighthouse Bakery/Kylie Feltenberger 8:30 a.m.-noon, Pirates Bar & Grill/Tony Bowers noon-4 p.m., West End Beach/Sloth Racer 2:30-4:30 p.m. and Irie Sanka 5:45-7:45 p.m. The Reggae Festival is sponsored by Micro-Comm, ReMax Coastal Properties, Alabama Coasting and the town of Dauphin Island! So join the fun and head to Dauphin Island for some casual fun, laid back island hospitality and lots of authentic reggae music! Follow on FaceBook at “Dauphin Island Reggae Weekend 2021”. AND…Before they are all gone…Don’t forget to purchase one of the FIRST EVER REGGAE T-SHIRTs for the Memories that you Make at Dauphin Island! (Designed and created by Brian B Moe Moore of Birmingham!) Ya mon! For more: www.townofdauphinisland.org

FOR JAZZ LOVERS…IN DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM…

**AUGUST 13 – CLASSIC JAZZ BLOCK PARTY – Trumpeter Extraordinaire MILKSHAKE QUINTET featuring Jazz Vocalist CHRISTINE MAYFIELD at Jazzi’s On 3rd. Showtime is Friday, 8 p.m. at 1725 3rd Avenue North, downtown. Milkshake is Atlanta’s home grown ‘trumpeter extraordinaire’, a title labeled on him by Atlanta’s legendary radio host, the late “Tippy” Calloway. Milkshake is his signature name, tagged him by his neighborhood friends in early childhood because of his insatiable appetite for milkshakes. This name has brought him notable acclaim; that same quenchless taste transcended to his music profession as a signature jazz artist. He is a music major from Clark College (CC); (now Clark-Atlanta University). His trumpet & flugelhorn have taken him all over the world. In 2014, he did a cameo appearance in Housewives of Atlanta’s TV series.

FOR BLUES LOVERS…IN FAIRFIELD…

**AUGUST 28 – I’VE GOT THE BLUES NIGHT – THEODIS EALEY “STAND UP IN IT” and TEKKNOLOGY BAND members ARTHUR WELLS, BERNADETTE JONES and STAN JONES, Saturday, 8 p.m. with DJ Robert Wells at 6200 Valley Road.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**BRUNCH AND BRUSHES, 2:30 p.m. at Iron City. Sip and paint with Paintnics after Brunch on Sunday, August 12.

NEWS …IN AND AROUND THE CITY…

**SUNDAY – KUTZ AND 4 KIDZ ANNUAL KICK BACK, Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Straight Line Barber Shop, 2037 Warrior Road. Giving away 500 book bags, 100 haircuts, live DJ, District 8 Candidates, moon walks and water slides, food, games and prizes, giving away books on steps to read. If the child reads a book, bring the book back, they receive a free haircut and $10. For more (205) 422-4716.

**COUNCILOR STEVEN HOYT PRESENTS SCHOLARSHIPS – The District 8 Councilor Steven Hoyt presented a select number of Birmingham City School students with scholarships for the Ninth Annual Education with a Purpose program recently in Linn Park. Anthony Marino, Chairman of Education with a Purpose says he is thankful to have been asked to help make this happen over the last eight years. Councilor Hoyt’s Education with a Purpose Scholarship Program works in conjunction with community leaders and has helped provide over $100000 in scholarships to Birmingham Students. Birmingham City School students are required to submit an essay detailing how they can make a positive impact in their community.

**AUGUST 14 – SMALL BUSINESS POP UP SHOP, noon – 3 p.m. at 1417 Lomb Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD…

**AUGUST 21 – CELEBRITY CHARITY BASKETBALL GAME, 4-6 p.m. at Fairfield Preparatory High School, 610 Valley Road, Fairfield, Ala.

**AUGUST 21 – TAP A TOP

**AUGUST 21 – LEMONADE THE DAY PARTY, 1918 Catering, Saturday, 3 – 7 p.m. with DJ CHOCOLATE in the Mix, live music, food, drinks, cigars and good times.

**AUGUST 28 – VIRTUAL FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE,9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Learn about Credit Analysis investment, entrepreneurship, franchises, financial freedom and more. Register at www.Eventbrite.com/e/the-9th-annual-ceaf-inc-financial-empowerment-conference-registration-156282510195

**SEPTEMBER 24-26 – HUEYTOWN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2001 REUNION, FRIDAY – FOOTBALL GAME, 5:30 p.m. at 4881 15th Street Road, Hueytown. SATURDAY – PICNIC, 11 a.m. at Randle House, 2255 Tyler Road. DINNER, 7 p.m. at City Club Birmingham,1901 6th Avenue North Suite 3100. SUNDAY – BRUNCH (TBD). For more info, hhs2001reunion@outlook.com

FOR FOOTBALL LOVERS…

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC

The MCC 2021 is in the Air…look for more info right here…

**MCC PARADE – The Magic City Classic Parade Registration is available. Registration ends on August 30th, Monday.

FOR LOVERS OF ART and Art News…around the world…

**The Historic New Orleans Collection presents A SPECIAL PLACE IN TIME- Preserving Memories through Southern Decorative Arts, August 6-8. For more: hnoc.org/noaf. This is a 2021 New Orleans Antiques Forum.

FOR LOVERS OF THE OUTDOORS…

**NEXT SATURDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 9:45 a.m. for Southeastern Outings Easy River Float, Picnic, Swim, Short, Moderate Dayhike at Locust Fork from Swann Bridge to Powell Falls near Cleveland, Ala. – DETAILS: Easy river float on the Locust Fork River. Float in the river from Swann Covered Bridge to Powell Falls. View a genuine, old but newly refurbished wooden covered bridge. Float under the bridge about a mile and a half, downstream to the waterfall. View the sheer cliffs that rise about 60 feet above the river. Enjoy a flowing river, covered bridge, high rock bluffs and at least one waterfall—all along a 1.5 mile stretch of this river. Bring something to float on such as an inflatable vinyl float or tube. Bring a picnic lunch with you. Arrive at the meeting place at 9:45 a.m. Also, bring your drink, towel and sunscreen, pack in two plastic garbage bags with twist ties, one bag over the other. Put the bags in your daypack and tie your pack to your float. This keeps your things dry and prevents them from floating away. Wear swimsuit and sturdy foot protection. Old sneakers work well. Bare feet, flip-flops, slip-ons and thin-soled “beach shoes” are not acceptable! Lunch will be on the huge flat rock in the middle of the river beside the waterfall. Have fun swimming in the pool at the base of the rock, jumping into the pool, climbing up and down or just sitting in Powell Falls. Walk back to the bridge on a trail along the river. You must be able to swim to participate in this outing! Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 7 and up able to swim welcome, but parents are responsible for all risks to their children. Arrive at the Cleveland Chevron service station parking lot no later than 9:45 a.m. ready to depart promptly at 10 a.m. Note that parking is extremely limited at the put in point on the river. Note that reservations are NOT requested or required for this event! Info: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or 205/631-4680.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

**BLACKOUT BY THE OBAMAS AND NETFLIX…

The Obamas Producing Blackout, A Film and TV Event for Netflix – The Obamas’ production company Higher Ground and Temple Hill (Fatherhood) are teaming up again for a new project on Netflix: Blackout, a film and TV event adapting six love stories from six different authors. Netflix says the project is being developed as a film and a TV series concurrently, so some of the stories will be used in the film while others are in the show. Blackout takes place in New York during a power outage and features stories from Dhonielle Clayton (Tiny Pretty Things), Tiffany D. Jackson (Allegedly), Nic Stone (Dear Martin), Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give), Ashley Woodfolk (The Beauty That Remains), and Nicola Yoon (Everything, Everything).

AT SIDEWALK…

**23rd ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL – The 23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival presented by Regions Bank is returning August 23-29 to its Theatre District roots with a festival footprint that includes the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, the Alabama Theatre, the Lyric Theatre, First Church Birmingham, the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre, Recital Hall and Lecture Hall as well as the Steiner Auditorium at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Go to sidewalk@sidewalkfest.com for more.

TWG NEWS…

**WORLD GAMES TICKETS – Tickets for the World Games 2022 are now on sale. Birmingham takes center stage July 7-17 hosting The World Games 2022. Get your tickets. The Games will represent the highest level of competition for more than 3600 international athletes and 30 plus sports.

**CBS WILL TELEVISE TWG – CBS and Paramount Premium will televise Birmingham’s World Games. The World Games 2022 coverage will be provided by CBS Sports and Paramount Premium. CBS Sports Network will air one-hour highlight shows after each of the 10 days of competition, and the CBS Television Network will provide two one-hour specials. Coverage will also stream on the Paramount Premium service.

**CATHERINE WHITEHILL NAMED CO CHAIR – Olympic Gold Medalist and former Briarwood Christian School soccer standout CATHERINE REDDICK WHITEHILL has been named the Honorary Co-Chair of the World Games 2022. She joins former NBA MVP CHARLES BARKLEY and country music star RANDY OWEN on the current list of co-chairs. Go to www.twg2022.com for more.

NEWS TO USE…

**L’CHAIM HONORS FOUNDER PHYLLIS G. WEINSTEIN – The 10th Annual L’Chaim is Sunday, August 22nd at 3 p.m. This year’s event will honor the memory of BHEC founder Phyllis Grusin Weinstein with a combination of musical and theatrical entertainment, education, and remembrance performances by the Red Mountain Performing Ensemble and special guests, including ALIE B. GORRIE. L’Chaim will be hosted by Birmingham native, ALISON GOLDSTEIN LEBOVITZ, TV host of “The A List with Alison Lebovitz.” The program will also feature a conversational one-on-one interview with WOLF BLITZER by Birmingham resident Esther Schuster. Blitzer, host of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” is the son of Holocaust Survivors. As a community mentor, teacher, advocate, and leader, Phyllis Weinstein left her mark on virtually all the Jewish organizations and agencies in Birmingham, including Hadassah, Collat Jewish Family Services, the Birmingham Jewish Federation (BJF), and BJF Community Relations Committee. She spearheaded the founding of the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School. Weinstein’s community service extended beyond the Jewish community where she also served on the board of the National Conference of Christians and Jews and worked hand- in-hand with the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) on projects that involved partnership between the African-American and Jewish communities.

Weinstein’s gift as a leader was to bring others along on the way and get them involved. She mentored a generation of Jewish leaders in Birmingham. She recruited, taught, inspired, steered, and she insisted. The Birmingham community continues to reap the benefits of Phyllis’s leadership through the many leaders she has mentored. For more about the event, call (205) 492-3350 or email: cpittmansmith@bhecinfo.org

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN DERAY DAVIS…From the Hood to Hollywood – nothing is off limits and no one is safe from DeRay’s hilarious, sidesplitting anecdotes. He continues to sell out venues both domestically and internationally. His highly anticipated first ever Netflix special “DeRay Davis: How to Act Black” smashed the cultural landscape on November 14, 2017 and was so popular it shut down the Netflix server TWICE! Davis is continuing to ascend. He can currently be seen on the FX hit, Snowfall.

**WEDNESDAY…STAND UP COMEDY hosted by BENNIE MAC with MZ. NEDRA, DERIC SLEEZY EVANS.

**THURSDAY…NUDARK COMEDY TOUR hosted by @navvgreene with @ericaduchess and #darealjayski.

**NEXT FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN JOHN JOHANN…James Johann performed on Comedy Central on CMT and has featured in The Montreal’s “Just For Laughs” Comedy competition. He also opened for the world renowned, Blue Comedy Collar Tour. James Johann was born in the Midwest during the ’70s era of bell-bottom jeans, wood paneled station wagons and disco music. His childhood upbringing was influenced by country music, countless bad haircuts and heavy doses of Catholic school. In 1991, after being fired from several “McJobs”, James began his stand-up career in Kansas City. But don’t let James’ boyish appearance fool you; he’s a 10-year veteran of the stand-up comedy circuit. His self-deprecating sense of humor and high-energy style all come together to create a unique onstage persona. James relies more on his brain than the profane, and his comedy often hits upon the universal theme of failure, and provides a truthful and hilarious reflection of life as he sees it.

COMING SOON…

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

