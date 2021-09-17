Miles opens SIAC schedule on road against Morehouse

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

Miles College will travel to Atlanta to face Morehouse on Saturday, Sept. 18 with hopes of ending a two-game losing streak. The kickoff for this Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) matchup will be at 1 p.m.

The Golden Bears (0-2) will battle a struggling Maroon Tiger (0-2) football team that has scored just seven points in their first two games. Morehouse’s defense has given up 95 points in two games.

This is an important game for the Golden Bears. If they can beat Morehouse, this will get them off to a good start in the SIAC following two non-conference losses to Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opponents Alabama State and Southern. Moreover, a win should give Miles College a boost with three consecutive games at home against Central State, Albany State and Benedict in that order.

Miles head coach Reginald Ruffin will try to get the offense moving against Morehouse. Quarterback Claude Newell, II has shown flashes of brilliance. He completed 17-of-24 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 32 yards on six carries.

Speaking of rushing, the ground attack has been the strength of the Golden Bears’ offense with running back Donte Edwards who has tallied a team-high 174 yards on 36 carries while scoring one touchdown this season. If Edwards can run between the tackles and get to the outside with his quickness, he could be a handful for the Morehouse defense.

Miles College has been flying to the football on defense. Linebacker N’Ktavious Floyd has played with great anticipation with 14 total and seven solo tackles with three tackles for loss and one sack.

In other SIAC action this week, Tuskegee University (0-2 overall, 0-1 SIAC) is looking for its first win of the season. The Golden Tigers entertain Edward Waters on Saturday, Sept. 18 with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Edward Waters (1-1) has a 24-20 victory over Florida Memorial University and a lopsided 44-3 loss to Benedict in its first two games. This is shaping up to be a significant game for the Golden Tigers who can really use a win. After this contest, Tuskegee University will face Alabama A&M, a powerhouse team from the SWAC and the No. 1 ranked HBCU football team in the country according to Boxtorow Coaches and Media Polls in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Moble, Ala. on Sept. 25.

The lone bright spot for Tuskegee University has been wide receiver Steve Hodges who has scored the team’s only touchdown this season. Hodges scored on a 21-yard TD pass in the team’s 33-7 loss to West Alabama. He has six receptions for 105 yards and one TD on the season.

In the SWAC, Alabama State (1-1) has a week off before hosting SWAC newcomer Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 25. The kickoff will be at 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M who defeated Bethune-Cookman, 30-27, in Daytona on Thursday night will return to action against Tuskegee University in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile on Sept. 25.

SIAC Schedule (Sept. 18)

Lane at Fort Valley State 2 p.m. Fort Valley, GA

Shorter University at Clark Atlanta 12 p.m. Atlanta, GA

Central State at Shaw University 1 p.m. Raleigh, N.C.

Kentucky State at Tennessee State 2 p.m. Nashville, TN

Edward Waters at Tuskegee University 2 p.m. Tuskegee, Ala.

Miles College at Morehouse 1 p.m. Atlanta, GA

Benedict at Savannah State 6 p.m. Savannah, GA

Livingstone College at Allen University 6 p.m. Columbia, S.C.

Albany State at Valdosta State 7 p.m. Valdosta, GA

SIAC Standings (Thru Sept. 18)

SIAC East

SIAC Overall

Albany State 0-0 2-0

Benedict 0-0 2-0

Fort Valley State 0-0 1-1

Clark Atlanta 0-1 1-1

Savannah State 0-0 1-1

Morehouse 0-0 0-2

SIAC West

Kentucky State 1-0 1-1

Lane 1-0 1-1

Miles College 0-0 0-2

Tuskegee University 0-0 0-2

Central State 0-1 1-1

Edward Waters 0-0 1-1

Allen University 0-0 1-1

SWAC Schedule (Sept. 18)

Houston Baptist at Prairie View A&M 6 p.m. Prairie View, TX

Mississippi Valley State at Stephen F. Austin 6 p.m. Nacogdoches, TX

Florida A&M at University of South Florida 6 p.m. Tampa, FL

Grambling State at University of Houston 6 p.m. Houston, TX

Arkansas- Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas 6 p.m. Conway, AR

McNeese State at Southern 6 p.m. Baton Rouge, La

Alcorn State at South Alabama 7 p.m. Mobile, Ala.

Jackson State at Louisiana-Monroe 7 p.m. Monroe, La.

SWAC Standings (Thru Sept. 18)

SWAC East

SWAC Overall

Jackson State 1-0 2-0

Alabama A&M 1-0 2-0

Mississippi Valley St. 0-0 0-1

Bethune-Cookman 0-1 0-3

Florida A&M 0-1 1-1

SWAC West

Prairie View A&M 1-0 1-1

Arkansas -Pine Bluff 0-0 1-0

Grambling State 0-0 1-1

Southern 0-0 1-1

Alcorn State 0-0 1-1

Texas Southern 0-1 0-2

