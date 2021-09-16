Region’s Banks Capital Markets Adds Freddie Mac Multifamily Services

regions.doingmoretoday.com

Regions Bank on Wednesday, September 15, announced the company’s Real Estate Capital Markets division is now an approved Freddie Mac Multifamily Conventional and Targeted Affordable Housing Optigo® lender.

This additional approval further enhances Regions’ comprehensive Capital Markets agency lending suite, which already includes Fannie Mae DUS and FHA/HUD financing services. As a full-service agency lender serving clients with conventional multifamily, affordable housing, and senior housing financing, Regions Capital Markets delivers a range of competitive options to meet clients’ evolving needs. The Freddie Mac multifamily designation complements Regions’ longtime work to deliver financial solutions for conventional and affordable housing opportunities, supporting strong, vibrant communities and more inclusive prosperity as more housing options are made available to the public.

“Joining the Freddie Mac Multifamily lender network, combined with the insights and experience of our team, positions Regions to offer even more innovative financing solutions to the clients and communities we serve,” said Joel Stephens, head of Capital Markets for Regions Bank. “We have seen tremendous growth in recent years as Regions Capital Markets has connected with more clients across the country, delivering a highly customized approach to real estate lending that supports a healthy, stable and accessible housing market. The addition of Freddie Mac lending will help us not only deepen relationships with existing clients but also attract new clients who are drawn to Regions’ superior service and relationship-based approach to financing essential housing opportunities.”

By serving as a Freddie Mac Multifamily Optigo® lender for conventional and affordable loans, Regions Capital Markets offers financing for the acquisition, refinance or rehabilitation of market-rate and affordable multifamily properties.

Products include fixed- and floating-rate loans, student housing, manufactured housing communities, impact investing, HUD Section 8 financing, and more.

“Freddie Mac Multifamily is pleased to welcome Regions Bank to the Optigo® lender network,” said Rich Martinez, senior vice president of Production and Sales at Freddie Mac Multifamily. “We look forward to working with the seasoned and dedicated team at Regions to provide innovative financing solutions for multifamily borrowers.”

Additional information on Regions’ Capital Markets and other Corporate Banking services can be found at www.regions.com/capitalmarkets.

