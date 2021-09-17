Steve Serra Auto Group presents $50K to Birmingham Promise

www.birminghampromise.org

Steve Serra Auto Group this week presented Birmingham Promise with a $50,000 check to support college scholarships and work experiences for students in Birmingham City Schools.

“Birmingham Promise is a great way for us to invest in Birmingham’s students and our city as a whole,” said Steve Serra, whose business has operated on Parkway East in Birmingham for many years. “Our community thrives when we provide our citizens and especially our young people the opportunities they need to succeed.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin and Rachel Harmon, executive director of Birmingham Promise, were on hand to receive the check from Steve Serra Auto Group.

“We are so thankful to Steve Serra for stepping up to support Birmingham Promise,” Woodfin said. “At the end of the day, our business community has a stake in the success of our students and schools, and our students and schools have a stake in the success of our businesses. Birmingham Promise is a tangible way to make a positive impact for all.”

Harmon encouraged other businesses to follow Serra’s lead by providing financial contributions to Birmingham Promise scholarships or by participating as an employer in the apprentice program.

“Birmingham Promise is about making opportunities available for our students,” Harmon said. “Every contribution that makes college more affordable or provides practical work experience transforms the lives of our students. We are indebted to Steve Serra Auto Group and all of our corporate supporters.”

Birmingham Promise began offering tuition assistance in 2020 to graduates of Birmingham City Schools. The program provides assistance for up to four years of college for students who attend any public college or university in Alabama.

As of this fall, 630 graduates of Birmingham City Schools are attending college with assistance from Birmingham Promise.

The program also provides high school seniors an opportunity to gain job experience and a paycheck by working as apprentices in local businesses in fields such as healthcare, finance, engineering and technology.

In the first two years, 150 students participated in the apprentice program, and an additional 100 apprentices from the Class of 2022 will be placed in apprentice roles starting in January.

For more information, go to www.birminghampromise.org.

