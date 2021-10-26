Birmingham’s Pastor Mike Jr. Makes First Live Appearance at The Dove Awards

The Birmingham Times

Pastor Mike Jr. (PMJ) is quickly making his mark in Gospel music, and he’s making the rounds too.

PMJ, of Birmingham’s Rock City Church, was among the esteemed celebrity presenters at the 52nd Dove Awards held in Nashville. Though he was a virtual performer at the 51st awards in 2020, this is Pastor Mike Jr’s first time gracing the prestigious Dove Awards stage.

PMJ, who co-presented with PJ Morton, enjoyed the celebration of this year’s best and brightest in Gospel and Christian music.

“It was an honor to present at the 52nd Dove Awards. Spirits were high all evening as we celebrated the Lord with song,” said PMJ. “This was my first live show with the Dove Awards, but I pray it will not be my last. I loved the production as well as the camaraderie of my peers.

Pastor Mike Jr’s latest single “I Got It” hit #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart and has received over one million streams.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

