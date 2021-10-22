HBCU Football Week 8: Miles College needs rushing attack in gear on Sat.

By Donald Hunt

Special to the Times

When Miles College visits Kentucky State on Saturday there’s a good chance the Golden Bears running game could be a factor. The kickoff for this Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) game will be at 2 p.m.

Miles College has two of the SIAC’s top running backs with Donte Edwards and Kingston Davis leading the way. Edwards, a 6-0, 225-pound redshirt junior, the team’s leading rusher with 657 yards on 115 carries, averages 5.7 yards a carry and has scored four touchdowns this season.

Davis, a 6-0, 225-pound graduate student, is the Golden Bears’ second leading rusher with 561 yards on 102 attempts and four TDs. Edwards and Davis have provided Miles College with a terrific running back combination.

The Golden Bears’ ground attack had a big impact in the team’s 34-31 victory over Lane last week. Edwards and Davis should be able to score and control the pace of the game. The best way for the Golden Bears to pick up some momentum is to get the offense in high gear behind their vaunted rushing game. This contest against Kentucky State (2-1 SIAC, 4-3 overall) is the second of three consecutive road games for Miles College (2-2 SIAC, 3-4 overall).

In other SIAC action Saturday, Tuskegee University (2-1 SIAC, 3-4 overall) will host Lane College (1-2 SIAC, 4-3 overall). It’s the Golden Tigers 96th annual homecoming. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

It should be a big game for the fans and alumni of Tuskegee. Speaking of big games, senior running back Ivonte Patterson has put together some great performances for the Golden Tigers this season. Patterson rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries while scoring one TD in Tuskegee University’s 29-0 win over Central State last week.

Overall, Patterson, a 5-11, 200-pound senior, has rushed for 612 yards on 127 carries while scoring seven TDs. He averages 4.8 yards a carry. Patterson should be a key player offensively for the Golden Tigers.

A player to watch for Tuskegee University could be sophomore quarterback Louis Williams who was named the SIAC Newcomer of the Week for his efforts over Central State. He had 143 total yards, rushed for 70 yards on 10 attempts and completed 6-of-18 passes for 73 yards with one TD and one interception.

Williams has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder, could display some of his playmaking ability against Lane College in this SIAC homecoming classic for Tuskegee University.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama A&M and Alabama State have the week off before facing each other in the 80th annual Magic City Classic at Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. The AAMU Bulldogs are 1-3 SWAC, 3-3 overall and the ASU Hornets 2-2 SWAC, 3-3 overall.

SIAC Standings

SIAC East

Conference Overall

Savannah State 4-0 6-1

Albany State 3-0 6-1

Fort Valley State 2-1 4-3

Benedict 0-3 3-4

Clark Atlanta 0-3 2-5

Morehouse 2-1 2-5

SIAC West

Conference Overall

Miles College 2-2 3-4

Lane 1-2 4-3

Kentucky State 2-1 4-3

Tuskegee University 2-1 3-4

Central State 0-4 1-6

Allen University 0-0 3-3

Edward Waters 0-0 2-5

SIAC Schedule

Miles College at Kentucky State 1 p.m. Frankfort, Ky

Allen University at Erskine 1 p.m. Due West, S.C.

Clark Atlanta at Fort Valley State 2 p.m. Fort Valley, Ga.

Central State at Edward Waters 2 p.m. Jacksonville, FL

Lane at Tuskegee University 2 p.m. Tuskegee, AL

Morehouse at Benedict 3 p.m. Columbia, S.C.

SWAC Standings

SWAC East

Conference Overall

Jackson State 3-0 5-1

Florida A&M 2-1 4-2

Alabama State 2-2 3-3

Mississippi Valley State 1-2 2-4

Alabama A&M 1-3 3-3

Bethune-Cookman 0-4 0-7

SWAC West

Conference Overall

Prairie View A&M 4-0 5-1

Alcorn State 3-0 4-2

Southern 2-1 3-3

Grambling State 2-2 3-4

Texas Southern 1-2 1-4

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0-4 1-5

SWAC Schedule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas 11 a.m. Little Rock, Ark.

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State 1 p.m. Jackson, Miss.

Florida A&M at Mississippi Valley State 3 p.m. Itta Bena, Miss.

Prairie View A&M at Southern 6 p.m. Baton Rouge, La.

Alcorn State at Texas Southern 7 p.m. Houston, Texas

