Building Alabama Reinvestment (BAR) to Hold Conference in Birmingham

The Building Alabama Reinvestment (BAR) Conference will take place at the Hilton Birmingham Downtown at UAB on May 16. The 14th annual event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Themed “Banking on Change: Uncovering Opportunities in the South,” the BAR Conference aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among community leaders and bankers to address critical issues and develop strategies for improving underserved communities and serving low to moderate-income families.

The conference agenda will include speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities to help inspire and empower attendees.

“The BAR Conference is a platform where leaders from various sectors come together to exchange ideas, share insights, and explore innovative solutions for community reinvestment,” said Bob Dickerson, executive director of Building Alabama Reinvestment (BAR). “We believe that by uniting community leaders and bankers, we can create a more equitable and prosperous future for all Alabamians.”

Speakers at the 2024 BAR Conference will include leaders and experts from the banking industry, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and community advocacy groups.

Featured guest speakers include Dickerson, who is also board chair of the National Community Reinvestment Community (NCRC); David Jackson, assistant vice president, of community and economic development for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and Taurie Grant, community affairs specialist for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Attendees can expect discussions on topics such as economic development, affordable housing, and financial literacy.

Registration for the BAR Conference is now open. Interested individuals can register online at www.buildingalabama.biz.To learn more about Building Alabama Reinvestment (BAR), visit www.buildingalabama.biz.

