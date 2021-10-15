Local Artists Make World of Difference as Birmingham prepares for 3,600 athletes

By Haley Wilson

The Birmingham Times

Four brightly covered murals created by local artists will soon be ready for display ahead of the World Games 2022.

The World Games 2022 Birmingham, which marks the 40th anniversary of the event, will take place from July 7-17, 2022, generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact and welcome 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries.

In partnership with Hibbett|City Gear headquartered in Birmingham, the murals will be available to the public in Jefferson and Shelby County with the theme of: “It’s The Right Time.”

The theme was chosen in order to promote diversity and inclusion and will feature the messages of acceptance, kindness, teamwork, and compassion.

“More than ever, we need positive reminders of all we can achieve when we embrace our differences and work together,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022. “Our goal with The World Games is not only to bring an exciting international sports competition to Birmingham, but to also leave a legacy of lasting improvements to our community and state.”

Officials from The World Games 2022 and Hibbett|City Gear witnessed artist Meghan McCollum began work on the first mural located at Pepper Place off Third Avenue South and features colorful circles with the saying: “It’s The Right Time to Believe in Birmingham.”

“It’s important that we support the public art initiative in Birmingham,” McCollum said at a press conference. “The art scene is becoming more visible and is a cause that is worthy of being acknowledged.”

“I believe Birmingham is in this point in time where we are in this stage of becoming, and we are capitalizing on this vibrant and electric energy…,” McCollum said, “. . .I cannot wait for you all to see the incredible work [from the other artists] that are a part of this campaign . . . it’s just the right time to believe in Birmingham.”

Locations of the three other murals will be announced in the future.

Beginning Monday, October 18, The World Games 2022 will host a social media campaign to allow fans to choose from four different phrases for the final mural. The most popular phrase will be announced on social media on Monday, November 8.

For more information visit TWG2022.com or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Tickets for the games can be purchased here.

