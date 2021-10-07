People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALABAMA NATIVE AFRICAN-AMERICAN DRIVER DARRELL “BUBBA” WALLACE MAKING HISTORY!!

TODAY…

**ENSLEY’S FOOD TRUCK THURSDAYS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 19th Street in Ensley.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**R&B & KARAOKE THURSDAYS at 4 Seasons Sports Bar & Grill, Happy Hour 4-8 p.m. with DJ SLIP mixing Live and hosted by KURVY KERRI and Le’DARIUS HILLIARD.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**COMEDIAN CHRIS IVEY AND FRIENDS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN MICHAEL BLACKSON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**VOCALIST SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

SATURDAY…

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**IRIE AT HIGH ROLLERS, 5-p.m – 1 a.m. at 6505 E.J. Oliver Blvd. in Fairfield.

**DRUMMER PJ SPRAGGINS BIRTHDAY BASH at Perfect Note.

**COMEDIAN MICHAEL BLACKSON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

SUNDAY…

*WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**COMEDIAN MICHAEL BLACKSON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**DAVID TALLEY on the 1s and 2s at Onyx.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

NEXT THURSDAY…

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN LAVELL CRAWFORD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WITH DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

NEWS TO USE…

**COMING SOON!!!…FROM THE ROOTS at THE PUPIL OF THE EYE – From the Roots-The Pupil of the Eye Cultural, Learning & Visitors Center and the Sacred Space Garden present: FROM THE ROOTS – A CELEBRATION IN THE GARDEN, Saturday, at NOON. Featured Special Guest performances and fun filled day of food, fellowship & a special dedication to our beloved BABA ATU, Mustafa and the Sacred Space Garden guests & family community. (1026 15th Place, S.W. (West End). SEE YOU SATURDAY!!! Don’t Miss It!!

**TURKEY CREEK NATURE PRESERVE 5K and 10K Trail Race on Saturday.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS… Racing was back at Talladega Superspeedway for fans with a triple-header weekend that turned into an extra day of racing. AND, if that wasn’t enough…History was made with a win by Black Driver BUBBA WALLACE at the YellaWood 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series.

HISTORY WAS MADE AND HISTORY IS IN THE MAKING!

**DARRELL “BUBBA” WALLACE JR., WINS NASCAR CUP SERIES AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY… and History Was Made. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace became the second African-American driver to win the Cup Series race in the sport. The historic achievement is Wallace’s first career win. He was up front for most of the rain-delayed race on Monday and has finished second twice at Daytona before. The 27-year-old driver was in first place in the race at Talladega Speedway on Monday when officials ended the event due to rain—awarding Wallace the win. As the cars circled under the yellow, the rain drenched the 2.66-mile race-track. NASCAR brought the cars to pit road on Lap 118 of a scheduled 188. After another shower thwarted track-drying attempts, NASCAR called the race and declared Wallace the winner. “Man, I’m just so proud of everyone at 23XI,” said Wallace, who became the 12th driver in Talladega Superspeedway history to claim his initial triumph at the mammoth venue. “New team coming in and getting a win late in the season. I know a lot of history was made today, I believe, which is really cool, but it’s about our guys, about our team, about what was done. I appreciate Michael Jordan, I appreciate Denny for believing in me and giving me the opportunity. … It’s pretty fitting that it comes here at Talladega.” Wallace was choked up when asked about the historic significance of his achievement. “I never think about those things, and when you say it like that, it obviously brings a lot of emotions, a lot of joy to my family, fans, friends. … You’ve got to stay true to your path and not let the nonsense get to you and stay strong, stay humble, stay hungry.”

**HISTORY IN THE MAKING…Wallace will soon make history again as a documentary about his 2021 NASCAR season is coming to Netflix. Wallace is driving the No. 23 car in Michael Jordan‘s 23XI Racing team. At the time of the announcement, Jordan released a statement saying, “Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity, and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect, as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more.” The upcoming Netflix series will explore that newly formed team and the current season, according to Deadline. The first African American to win the top-level race in the sport was Wendell Scott, in 1963. Scott was announced the winner after another man, a white man named Buck Baker, was presented the trophy. Scott’s family was finally presented with his winning trophy just two months ago.

**COMING IN 2022!

The 53rd edition of the Talladega springtime classic, GEICO 500, is set for Sunday, April 24, and will be the premier series’ 10th points race of the year. Fans wishing to attend the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at ’DEGA in 2022 can purchase tickets starting at $75 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Account holders from the 2021 GEICO 500 can take advantage of even lower pricing when renewing their tickets & camping. For information on next spring’s GEICO 500, as well as the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (April 23) and the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series (April 23), fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA (1-877-462-3342). Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

(Some taken from NASCAR, Terrin Waack, Talladega Superspeedway, Russell Branham, The Grio, Biba Adams, Nick Bromberg.)

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC IS COMING TO TOWN…

**PRE CLASSIC – WE GOT THE CITY ON SHOP RETAIL THERAPY, Sunday, October 17th, 2 – 6 p.m. at Jazzy’s Birmingham, 2921 27th Street North. Interested? RSVP at: cityonshop.eventbrite.com. This is a Pre-Classic event featuring local vendors, signature cocktails, music, interactive showcase and plenty of networking.

**OCTOBER 30 – D-NICE is the Grand Marshal & Post Game Artist at the Magic City Classic on October 30 in Legion Field. The Magic City Classic is the largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) football game in the country. Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University play in the game annually at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, and the winner could potentially earn a spot in the SWAC Championship. Festivities surrounding the game include the Classic Kickoff, Magic City Classic Parade, Tailgate Party and the famed halftime show performed by the Mighty Marching Hornets and the Marching Maroon and White.

FOR GOLF LOVERS…

**COME GOLF WITH A PURPOSE – Alabama Lawyers Associations Inaugural Scholarship Golf Classic is October 15 at Highland Park Golf Course with an 8 a.m. Shotgun Start. https://ala-lawyers.org/inaugural-scholarship-golf-classic/Inaugur.

FOR ART NEWS …AND LOVERS OF ART…Around the World… (Some taken from ARTnews, ArtDaily.com, Art in America, New York Times and ArtinAmerica.com.)

FOR LOVERS OF ART…

AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

**FORWARD MOVEMENT – Selections from the Collection of Johnny and Allison Howze through December 3. The Closing Reception is December 3, 5-8 p.m. at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa.

AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN…

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN CELEBRATES 35 YEARS – Space One Eleven is celebrating the 35th Anniversary through October 29 with an Exhibition Opening this Friday, 5:30 – 7 p.m. in the Anne Arrasmith Gallery at Space One Eleven, 2407 Second Avenue North. During the 2021-2022 celebration Space One Eleven will host a series of group exhibitions featuring artists that have taught or shown art.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**IRIE AT HIGH ROLLERS, this Saturday, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. located at 6505 E.J. Oliver Blvd in Fairfield with B Moe in the B-Mobile Apparel and T-Shirts Shop, Afro Beats, Soca, Dancehall, Reggae, Caribbean food, tropical drinks, Reggae Run Punch and Red Stripe. FREE!

**SAM WEBWE PERFORMS AT SATURN – Canadian-born, now Los Angeles-based musician Sam Weber will perform in Birmingham at Saturn on October 18th in support of Bahamas. Sam Weber began playing guitar when he was 12 years old and joined his first band that year—a rock ‘n’ roll outfit featuring his father and brother, performing in the living room of their family home. In the sixteen years that have passed, Weber has logged unparalleled hours as a gigging musician; he has collaborated with Grammy winners and embarked on extensive international tours. Weber’s music spans an eclectic range of roots, Americana, improvisational music and jazz influences. He has been hailed by fans and critics alike, including Guitar Player Magazine.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**OPERA BIRMINGHAM PRESENTS THREE LITTLE PIGS – Opera Birmingham kicks off the 2021-2022 season with an outdoor production of the fun-filled children’s opera, The Three Little Pigs, on Saturday at Avondale Amphitheatre. Performance times are 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The classic children’s story comes to life through the music of Mozart as three young pigs have to figure out how to build a house to protect themselves from the Big Bad Wolf. While two of the pigs just want to play and have fun, Despina Pig goes to the library and learns how to build a strong house to protect her family. Set to the music of Mozart, adapted by John Davies, The Three Little Pigs is an opera for both the young and the young-at-heart! Follow the familiar story as three young pigs figure out how to build a house to protect themselves from the Big Bad Wolf. Young and the young at heart will be drawn by this colorful and engaging performance, featuring music that is familiar to all. Students are free. For more, www.operabirmingham.org.

**ERYKAH BADU at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, on Sunday.

FOR WOMEN…

**REGINA KING IN BIRMINGHAM FOR WOMEN’S FUND UNLEASHED- A PHILANTHROPARTY! -– Oscar winning actress REGINA KING will be in the state to champion a platform of gender equity and economic power for women. Unleash your power to move women and communities forward, October 16, 5:30 p.m. at Red Mountain Theatre and Virtually. Most recently, Regina King’s directorial debut secured her place in film history. King’s big screen adaptation of the play “ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI” is the first film by a Black woman to ever premiere at the Venice Film Festival, according to reports. One Night in Miami centers around a fictional conversation between Muhammad Ali (Riverdale’s Eli Goree), Malcolm X (High Fidelity’s Kingsley Ben-Adir), Otis Redding (Hamilton’s Leslie Odom, Jr.) and Jim Brown (Underground‘s Aldis Hodge). The venerable men have gathered in Miami on February 25, 1964, in celebration of another big boxing win for Ali. They say, …There’s some truth on what happened that day in Miami: Muhammad Ali did beat Sonny Liston at the Convention Hall Arena and Malcolm X was in town. The two friends did attend a private party at a Miami Beach hotel. From there, playwright Kemp Powers imagined what the men—joined by Otis Redding and Jim Brown—would have discussed as they were in the thick of the Civil Rights Moment. For more about Unleashed, go to: womensfundbirmingham.us.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**TITUSVILLE FREE SOCCER CLINIC – Boys and girls ages 7-17 are invited to the free soccer clinic, this Tuesday then October 12th, and 19th. Clinics are 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, 526 6th Avenue South. Call Jay Hammond (205) 451-9895 for more.

**PHOTO CHALLENGE – For more info, go to: www.birminghamal.gov/photochallenge. Send entry agreement and photos to: photochalenge@birminghamal.gov.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY… COMEDIAN CHRIS IVEY AND FRIENDS…Chris Ivey is a Birmingham, Alabama based comedian. Chris uses a mix of storytelling and improvisation to leave audiences in stitches at comedy clubs all over the country. He played Roastmaster General in the roasts of Alexander Shunnarah and Governor Robert Bentley. In addition to his work as a stand-up comedian, Chris created Alabama’s first comedy festival, Birmingham Comedy Festival, and is an established podcast host on The Goulash and Pod Thomas Anderson. Chris is excited to bring his one-of-a-kind show to The StarDome on Thursday, October 7th, 2021. It will incorporate his unique comedic style while showcasing the funniest up and coming comedians from across the country. Will there be laughs? YES! Will there be drinks? YES! Will there be jokes? YES! Featuring Shuli Egar, Chris Cherry and Darrell “Showtime” Jaye.

**FRIDAY AND SUNDAY …COMEDIAN MICHAEL BLACKSON…He has been called one of the most original stand-up comics in the country, and his performances leave audiences laughing in tears. Michael Blackson, aka, ‘The African King of Comedy”, has been entertaining audiences all across the country and around the globe for more than a decade. Inspired by the stand-up comedy of Eddie Murphy, Michael began to develop his comedic talent in 1992 in the unkind comedy clubs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Michael’s comedic appeal grew from his involvement with BET’s Comic View series, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Showtime at Harlem, and Live in Hollywood. However, it was in a Los Angeles comedy club where Michael got his big break. Michael was performing at the Comedy Store where actor/director Ice Cube was in attendance to see comedian Mike Epps perform.

**NEXT WEDNESDAY… COMEDIAN BENNIE MAC WITH RETURN OF THE LAUGH with SEAN JACKSON, 2 LOOSE, COMEDIAN AC and DJ DAME in the mix.

**NEXT FRIDAY AND SUNDAY… COMEDIAN LAVELL CRAWFORD… Lavell Maurice Crawford is an American comedian and actor. He is best known for playing Huell Babineaux, the bodyguard, assistant, and pickpocket for Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. Lavell also played the role of Gus Patch in the Netflix original movie The Ridiculous 6.

COMING SOON…

**OCTOBER 30 – MAGIC CITY CLASSIC at Legion Field.

**OCTOBER 31 – CLAY FALL FESTIVAL at Clay-Chalkville High School Football Field.

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

