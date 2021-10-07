Railroad Park Returns to Events with Picnic celebration on Oct. 10

railroadpark.org

Hosting its first large scale event since January of 2020, the Railroad Park Foundation will host a family-friendly community celebration on Sunday, October 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that will feature food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham.

“We were fortunate to remain open to individuals and families over the last year and a half, with certain changes put in place to safeguard public safety,” said Camille Spratling, executive director, Railroad Park Foundation. “But Railroad Park thrives when our people are here, en masse. It’s purposeful that this event is completely free to attend. Everyone is invited to join us out on Birmingham’s front lawn that day to enjoy the tunes, food and community atmosphere. It’s fellowship at its finest.”

EATS & DRINKS

Food Truck Row, sponsored by Regions Bank, will feature local favorites like Eugene’s Hot Chicken and Travis Chicago Style. Railroad Park’s very first beer garden pop-up will set up in the Protective Life Meadow (between 15th and 16th Streets,) with premium Good People brews.

Attendees are most welcome to bring their own picnic lunches, bearing in mind a couple of park rules: glass and outside alcohol are not allowed in Railroad Park. Alcoholic beverages will be available within the park. Park rangers will be conducting cooler checks at entry and throughout the event.

MUSIC

With two stages set up in different areas of the park, live music and performing arts groups will keep folks entertained. The main stage on the Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza and the Showcase stage in the Protective Life Meadow will feature music from various genres.

ACTIVITIES

A lawn game section will draw out the competition among the young and young at heart. Giant Connect Four and Checkers will be set up all day, along with a beanbag toss. At 2 pm Railroad Park will honor the 99 neighborhoods and their officers. This neighborhood celebration is underwritten by PNC Bank.

BIRMINGHAM SHOWCASE

In addition to the beer garden, Railroad Park’s Protective Life Meadow will host local artists, makers, merchants and arts & cultural organizations. This showcase will display and honor the variety of talents at work in Birmingham.

SPONSORS

Presented by Protective, Picnic with the Park, is hosted by Railroad Park Foundation. Additional support from Piggly Wiggly, PNC Bank, UAB, Regions Bank, Brasfield & Gorrie, EBSCO, This is Alabama, Good People Brewing, WBHM Public Radio, V94.9, Shannon Waltchack, City of Birmingham, Birmingham City Council and Mix 973.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

