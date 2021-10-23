UAB Mobile Market to Provide Affordable Produce and Free Diapers at this Location

By Anne Heaney

Birmingham residents can get fresh, affordable produce and free diapers all in the same place thanks to a partnership between the Live HealthSmart Alabama Mobile Market, a University of Alabama at Birmingham initiative, and Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank.

On Wednesday, October 27, community members can visit the 11th Ave Church of God in Christ in Kingston from 9:30-11:30 a.m. to shop the market for pantry staples, frozen foods and fresh produce, as well as pick up free supplies such as diapers and feminine products.

“This was a natural partnership. When you combine two incredible services and offer them in one spot at the same time, you remove transportation barriers for the neighborhood. That’s how you reach more people,” said Kimberly M. Speights, M.A., community engagement manager for Live HealthSmart Alabama.

In Birmingham, there are more than 14,500 children under the age of five, and 29 percent of the community lives below the poverty line, according to Bundles of Hope. To provide a useful resource, Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank opened to assist parents by providing diapers, free of charge.

“Both the Mobile Market and Bundles of Hope are working to make good health more accessible,” Speights said. “In areas like Kingston, things such as produce and diapers are difficult to find, so what better way to benefit the community than to provide them both in one place?”

To view the full list of Mobile Market stops and times, visit go.uab.edu/mobilemarket.

