Gift of Sight to provide free eye care to underserved Birmingham residents

By Brianna Hoge

UAB News

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Optometry and UAB Community Eye Care will hold its eighth annual Gift of Sight event at the Jefferson County Western Health Center.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, low-income or underinsured residents can receive a free comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses.

“UAB Community Eye Care will again provide vision assistance to the uninsured and underserved in the Birmingham Metro community through our annual Gift of Sight program,” said Janene Sims, O.D., Ph.D., associate professor and supervisor for the Family Practice Residency program at the UAB School of Optometry. “Against the obstacles of social distancing and COVID-19, we were able to help those in need in 2020, and we look forward to serving even more patients this year.”

Eye exams will be provided to those who have applied ahead of time. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/GiftofSightapp.

