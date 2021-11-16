Miles College Receives $250K from Regions Foundation for tuition, scholarships

miles.edu

Miles College announced Monday it has received $250,000 from the Regions Foundation to help cover student tuition and pay for scholarships at the Fairfield institution.

The grant will not only support current students, but also students who previously attended Miles College in the fall of 2019 or prior and wish to return, but still have unpaid student balances.

“I am grateful for the continued support that the Regions Foundation has bestowed upon Miles College,” said Bobbie Knight, Miles College President. “This investment in our students has given them the opportunity to return and finish their degrees without worrying about past balances.”

The grant is similar in size and scope to grants provided by the Regions Foundation to additional Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) this semester. Regions Foundation and Regions Bank have supported a wide range of programs and initiatives that promote greater racial equity and economic empowerment for communities of color.

“The Regions Foundation is committed to advancing education opportunities for students across our communities while removing barriers to success,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation.

“Those barriers often include financial challenges in obtaining a degree, and our goal is to use the foundation’s resources in a way that connects more students with the opportunity to complete their education and pursue rewarding careers,” she added. “For over 100 years, Miles College has prepared students to excel collegiately and professionally. This grant from the Regions Foundation will significantly impact students as they pursue and achieve successful, rewarding careers.”

The Regions Foundation is a nonprofit initiative that is primarily funded by Regions Bank. The Foundation issues grants that prioritize more inclusive prosperity, including through education and workforce readiness.

